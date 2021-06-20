Health Ministry Allows People Aged 18+ Vaccines in Bodetabek

Following mass vaccine access in DKI Jakarta, the COVID-19 vaccination is now being targeted at residents aged 18 years and above in other areas (Bodetabek) close to the capital.

The announcement has come in the form of a circular letter from the Directorate General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Health Ministry. The letter states that vaccinations for residents aged 18 years and above in the Bogor, Depok, Greater Tangerang, and Bekasi areas (Bodetabek) including Greater Bandung, can be carried out.

The Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 and Ambassador for the Adaptation of New Habits, Reisa Broto Asmoro, expressed her joy over the circular.

“Alhamdulillah (praise to God), this is very good news. It means that all adults in Jabodetabek can go to the vaccination,” said Reisa.

Reisa reminded people that vulnerable groups should be prioritised, namely, the elderly, people who live in dense or slum residential areas, and people with mental disorders. She hopes that people will no longer hesitate to be vaccinated.

She stated that the best vaccine is the one currently available. The government has also ensured that the vaccines given are safe, high-quality, and efficacious.

As of Thursday 17th June, more than 34.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given to 22.1 million recipients. Indonesia has received 94.7 million doses of vaccine in finished and bulk forms from three manufacturers, namely Sinovac, Sinopharm, and AstraZeneca.

“The three vaccines have obtained an emergency use listing from the WHO,” said Reisa.

Furthermore, Reisa reminded the public about the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and prevention should be everyone’s obligation, even though vaccines are proven to be effective as self-protection.

“Let’s make vaccination a success. Immediately protect ourselves, protect our parents, and protect our loved ones,” Reisa concluded.