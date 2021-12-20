COVID-19 Vaccination for Non-resident Foreigners in Bali 

The government is continuing to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination program by accelerating the vaccination program for foreigners in Bali.

A vaccination centre for foreigners has been set up at The Royal Santrian Hotel and the program has been attended by dozens of foreigners.

“Foreigners who do not have a NIK and are not vaccinated could total up to more than 3,000. This is part of the tourism ecosystem and the creative economy in Bali,” said Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno on Saturday 18th December, after reviewing the vaccination centre for foreigners at The Royal Santrian.

A total of 1,300 foreigners have registered since the vaccination registration was opened and the next batch will be opened shortly.

“If we really want Bali to be protected from the Omicron variant, they must be given the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccination,” he continued.

For this reason, 200 foreigners who have registered from a total of 1,300 were vaccinated on Saturday. The potential is up to 5,000 foreigners to get jabbed through the scheme.

“We are collaborating with Kimia Farma, Antis from Enesis Group, and Homecare. We make sure all of these visitors can be vaccinated and this is a collaborative step. As of today, thanks to Geber Parekraf Peduli, 701,989 people have been vaccinated with a target of 1 million,” said Sandi.

The ministry will continue to boost COVID-19 vaccinations for creative industry actors with vaccine trucks currently travelling around Kediri Regency, East Java and will eventually arrive in Bali.

The booster vaccine for Bali tourism creatives will begin in January 2022.

“We have decided at a limited cabinet meeting that the booster program will start in January, and in Bali, we will also carry out an accelerated step because Bali is preparing for the G20 and the side event has already started this month,” he concluded.