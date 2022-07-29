Food Hotel Indonesia 2022 Showcase Australian Food

Australian food and beverage products are being promoted again at Food Hotel Indonesia (FHI), as part of an innovation programme organised by the state of New South Wales (NSW).

This is the first time the event is happening since 2019, with the previous two years hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this year’s live FHI event, 13 Australian companies from NSW are displaying a variety of high-quality food and beverage products at the NSW booth at FHI, held at the Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran.

“With the borders now open, I am pleased to see Australian companies enter the market and promote a range of high-quality food and beverage products,” said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM during a visit to FHI on Thursday 28th July 2022 to review the exhibition and meet with representatives of participating Australian companies.

“We look forward to seeing new partnerships between Australian and Indonesian businesses as a result of holding this FHI, as well as benefiting from the ongoing implementation of the Indonesia Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA).”

The NSW booth at Food Hotel Indonesia 2022 is the last part of the Going Global programme, with funding from NSW which gives companies from NSW the opportunity to participate in a six-month programme with a focus on preparing them for export.

“We see an opportunity to strengthen trade relations with Indonesia after the border reopened and FHI provides the right opportunity to introduce new Australian products and brands to the Indonesian market,” said Yonathan Wijaya, NSW Investment Director in Indonesia.