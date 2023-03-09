Central Jakarta District Court Orders 2024 Election Postponed

The Panel of Judges at the Central Jakarta District Court has ordered the General Elections Commission to postpone the 2024 elections.

The decision began with a civil lawsuit filed by the Prima Party because it did not pass the political party verification process. The lawsuit was registered at the Central Jakarta District Court with administrative number 757/Pdt.G/2022. In the decision, delivered by the Chairman of the Panel of Judges T Oyong, on Thursday, 2nd March 2023, the bench ordered the General Elections Commission as the defendant to postpone the elections until at least 2025.

The Panel of Judges stated that the General Elections Commission had committed an unlawful act, referring to the Prima Party not meeting the requirements at the administrative verification stage.

A number of experts considered that the decision exceeded jurisdiction and violated the constitution. Constitutional Law expert Feri Amsari said that the decision handed down by the Central Jakarta District Court should have been a civil matter.

“If it’s a matter of administrative verification, if it’s a civil matter, just fix it by a court decision. But, how come you suddenly jump to the issue of public law, namely the issue of the stages of holding elections so that from private law to public law, what’s the story?” queried Amsari.

Previously, the General Elections Commission as the defendant had made a defence or exception to the lawsuit, stating they consider that the lawsuit, filed by the Prima Party, is vague or unclear. However, the Central Jakarta District Court rejected the argument.

“Rejecting the defendant’s exception regarding the plaintiff’s lawsuit being vague/unclear (Obscuur Libel),” said the verdict.

There are at least seven points in the decision read out by the Panel of Judges at the Central Jakarta District Court regarding lawsuit 757/Pdt.G/2022. The following are the seven points of the decision: