Bank Indonesia Launches QRIS Tap for Public Transport in Bali

Bank Indonesia (BI) Bali Province has launched the QRIS Tap payment service to support public transport in Bali.

The QRIS Tap launch took place at Renon Field, Denpasar, on Thursday, the 14th of August, coinciding with the 67th anniversary of Bali Province. This innovation uses near field communication (NFC) technology on smartphones, allowing users to simply tap their phones without needing to scan a QR code.

QRIS Tap is integrated into Regional Mass Transportation (Transportasi Massal Daerah or TMD), including Trans Metro Dewata and Trans Sarbagita, allowing passengers to tap on both modes of transport within 90 minutes with a single payment.

The Head of the BI Bali Province Representative Office, R. Erwin Soeriadimadja, stated that this launch was part of the celebration of Bali Province’s anniversary, and he expected to facilitate public transactions and encourage the habit of using public transport in Bali.

He also added that the target number of QRIS users in Bali has reached one million and is expected to continue to grow.

“QRIS Tap was launched to support transport in Bali through the TMD and, hopefully, this will provide convenience to the public while also promoting public transport,” Soeriadimadja told the press.

Furthermore, as a gift for the 67th anniversary of Bali Province, Soeriadimadja announced that Bank Indonesia is offering a special fare discount of Rp1,000 for QRIS Tap users from the 14th until the 31st of August.

Additionally, the Head of the Bali Provincial Transportation Agency, I Gde Wayan Samsi Gunarta, explained that QRIS Tap provides better convenience for public transport users because it connects directly to their accounts without the need to top up their e-money balance.

“Now it’s much easier for us, so if we don’t have a low e-money balance, we can simply download QRIS Tap and then connect it to our accounts. So, there’s no need to worry about topping up our balance first,” he remarked.