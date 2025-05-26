QRIS Goes International, Will be Usable in Japan and China

Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia Filianingsih Hendarta divulged that the digital payment system through the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) can be used in Japan and China as of the 17th of August, 2025.

Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia Filianingsih Hendarta revealed that her team has agreed on several technical steps, up to the trial stage (sandbox), with the Japanese payment system authority since mid-May.

“Hopefully, if there are no obstacles, the outbound use [of QRIS] can be launched on the 17th of August. Hence, Indonesians who go to Japan can carry on payments by scanning QR in Japan,” said Hendarta, as quoted from the press on Saturday, the 24th of May.

Hendarta further divulged that cooperation with China is currently in the finalisation stage, particularly in terms of business, technical, and operational arrangements. Meanwhile, the QRIS cooperation with India remains in the technical discussion stage. The use of QRIS in South Korea is still undergoing review and finalisation of cooperation at the industry level.

She explained that the primary challenge in implementing QRIS across countries lies in the differences in the institutional structure of payment systems in each country, especially given that not all countries place their payment system authority under a central bank. This condition, as a result, requires Bank Indonesia to first study the authority structure in partner countries, adjust regulatory provisions, and align the payment system infrastructure being used.

“After [those aforementioned steps], we could continue to the stage of cooperation with industry players and system testing,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia reported that digital payment transactions through QRIS continued to record strong growth in April 2025, despite a slight slowdown compared to the previous month. On an annual basis, the volume of QRIS transactions increased by 154.86%. Nevertheless, amid the rapid growth of digital payments, the circulation of banknotes also grew by 7.28%, reaching approximately Rp1,135.22 trillion in April.

“The volume of QRIS transactions continues to grow by 154.86%, supported by the expansion of users and merchants,” stated Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo as quoted from the press on the following Sunday.