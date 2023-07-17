Bali Provincial Government Reviews the Rp150,000 Levy for Children

The Bali Provincial Government is reviewing the option of imposing an Rp150,000 levy on foreign tourists, which would also apply to children.

“There are considerations – are all foreign tourists subject to levies? Are there exceptions for (foreign tourists) children? Yes, it’s under discussion,” said the Head of the Tourism Office Tjok Bagus Pemayun on Sunday 16th July 2023.

Pemayun admitted that he was not sure when confirmation would occur. What is clear, however, is that the derivative regulations or the technical implementation of the levy will be set forth in the Bali Governor Regulation.

There will be articles in the Governor’s Regulation that regulate the age limit for foreign tourists who will be subject to a levy. For the time being, the levy regulations based on Law Number 15 of 2023 concerning the Province of Bali are still of a general nature.

According to Pemayun, the discussion on age-based levy categories will cover all aspects. For example, discussing and considering whether foreign tourists who are less than 12 years old should be charged or not, as well as the sociological aspect.

Previously, it was reported that the Bali Provincial Government would collect Rp150,000 or around US$10 from foreign tourists who wish to enter the Island of the Gods. Foreign tourists can pay the levy electronically.

