List of COVID-19 Referral Hospitals in Jakarta

New reported COVID-19 cases has crossed the 10,000 mark in at least the last four days, after a downward trend over the last few months.

The recent increase in cases has also had an impact on the occupancy rate of hospitals beds for COVID-19 patients.

According to data from the Health Ministry as of 30th January, the bed occupancy rate (BOR) for COVID-19 in hospitals has reached 14 percent nationally.

However, at the national level, BOR has not shown a significant increase. For example, Jakarta’s BOR has reached 52 percent; the capital is known to have the highest increase in COVID-19 cases.

To check the availability of hospital beds in Jakarta, the public can use the Siranap (Inpatient Information System) page provided by the Health Ministry. Siranap can be accessed on yankes.kemenkes.go.id or download the application via PlayStore.

Siranap not only provides information about the list of hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients, but also the latest information on the availability of beds for patients. The application also contains the hotline for each hospital.

The following is a list of 87 hospitals in DKI Jakarta that offer treatment for COVID-19 patients, as reported on the official website of the Health Ministry:

Central Jakarta

RS Umum Husada

RS Umum Daerah Tanah Abang

RS Umum Murni Teguh Sudirman Jakarta

RS Umum Yarsi

RS Umum Kramat 128

RS Umum Budi Kemuliaan

RS Umum Islam Jakarta Cempaka Putih

RS Umum PAD Gatot Soebroto

RS Umum Menteng Mitra Afia

RS Umum St Carolus

RS Umum AL Dr. Mintoharjo

RS Darurat Covid Wisma Atlet

RS Umum Pertamina Jaya

RS Umum Bunda Jakarta

RS Umum Primaya Evasari Hospital

RS Primaya PGI Cikini

RS Umum Abdul Radjak

RS Umum Daerah Sawah Besar

RS Umum Mitra Kemayoran

RS Umum Daerah Cempaka Putih

RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo

RS Umum Daerah Tarakan

North Jakarta

RSPI Sulianti Saroso

RS Umum Pluit

RS Umum Islam Jakarta Utara

RS Umum Daerah Tanjung Priok

RS Umum Daerah Koja

RS Umum Pantai Indah Kapuk

RS Umum Daerah Pademangan

RS Umum Pekerja

RS Umum Pelabuhan Tanjung Priok

RS Umum Mitra Keluarga Kelapa Gading

RS Umum Akademik Atma Jaya

RS Umum Hermina Podomoro

RS Umum Gading Pluit

RS Umum Sukmul

RS Umum Daerah Tugu Koja

RS Umum Mulyasari

RS Umum Satya Negara

RS Umum Duta Indah

West Jakarta

RS Jantung dan Pembuluh Darah Harapan Kita

RS Anak dan Bunda Harapan Kita

RS Umum Bina Sehat Mandiri

RS Ukrida

RS Umum Sumber Waras

RS Umum Daerah Taman Sari

RS Umum Grha Kedoya

RS Umum Ciputra Hospital Citra Garden City

RS Umum Cinta Kasih Tzu Chi

RS Umum Bhakti Mulia

RS Umum Siloam Hospitals Kebon Jeruk

RS Umum Mitra Keluarga Kalideres

RS Umum Hermina Daan Mogot

RS Kanker Dharmais

RS Umum Pelni Petamburan

RS Jiwa Soeharto Heerjan

South Jakarta

RSUP Fatmawati

RS Umum Daerah Kebayoran Lama

RS Umum Yadika

RS Umum Aulia

RS Umum Pondok Indah

RS Umum Daerah Jati Padang

RS Umum MMC

RS Umum Daerah Mampang Prapatan

RS Umum Prikasih

RS Umum Daerah Pesanggrahan

RS Umum Dr. Suyoto Pusrehab Kemhan

RS Umum Kartini

RS Umum Bhayangkara Lemdiklat Polri

RS Umum Daerah Tebet

RS Umum Pusat Pertamina

East Jakarta