American Man Goes on Rampage at Nusa Medika Clinic in Bali, Tests Positive for Drugs

Social media has recently been abuzz with the news of an American man, identified by the initials McM, who went on a rampage at Nusa Medika Clinic, located on Jalan Labuan Sait, Pecatu, Bali, on Saturday, the 12th of April.

The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

In the footage, the man is seen rampaging through the clinic without a shirt, wearing only grey trousers. He is shown slamming a cupboard, tearing down clinic curtains, and wielding a long pipe, which he used to strike both his friend and a patient in the examination room.

Nurses, patients, and family members present were reportedly so terrified that some burst into tears and fled the clinic in fear for their safety.

The Head of Public Relations for Denpasar Police, AKP I Ketut Sukadi, stated that the incident occurred at approximately 05.00 Bali Local Time.

“[We] have received information about a foreigner running amok at the Nusa Medika Clinic on Labuan Sait Street, Pecatu Village,” confirmed Sukadi in a press release on Saturday.

Sukadi explained that initially, two foreign nationals had arrived at the clinic via an online motorcycle taxi. One of them, McM, appeared to be unconscious.

“Because the perpetrator was still unconscious, the doctor or nurse on duty had not yet examined the foreigner or the perpetrator,” continued Sukadi.

A few minutes later, McM regained consciousness and was approached and hugged by his friend. McM suddenly became agitated and lashed out, attacking his own friend in the examination room. The friend attempted to calm him down to prevent further disturbance to the clinic and other patients. However, McM’s anger escalated, and he proceeded to damage clinic property.

“Because the perpetrator could not be stopped, finally, the [clinic] security contacted the Village Linmas [Perlindungan Masyarakat or Community Protection] and the police to immediately come to the location to help secure the perpetrator,” explained Sukadi.

The perpetrator, who was known to reside at Mad Monkey Uluwatu at the time, was finally subdued once the police arrived on the scene.

“The problem has been resolved. The perpetrator admitted his mistake and is willing to compensate for all damage to the property belonging to the Nusa Medika Clinic,” concluded Sukadi.

Further investigations revealed that McM had tested positive for drug use. Sukadi confirmed that the foreigner had consumed tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cocaine. However, he was unable to provide specifics regarding the quantity of drugs found at McM’s residence during the police search.

The police have since handed the American man over to the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office for deportation processing.