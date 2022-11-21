5.6 M Earthquake Shakes Jakarta, No Tsunami Potential

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Jakarta and its surrounding areas on Monday 21st November 2022 at around 1:20pm Jakarta time.

Reports are yet to be verified but the death toll is estimated between 62 and 162 with over 250 people injured.

“What just happened in the position around Sukabumi, Cianjur was an earthquake caused by a shear fault with a magnitude of 5.6. There is no potential for a tsunami,” said Dwikorita Karnawati, the Head of the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

A spokesperson for the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry Endra Atmawidjaja reported that the condition of the local roads of Sukabumi is that they are filled with trees and uprooted electricity poles. Currently, his team is conducting a field survey and identifying the points of the road that are seriously affected.

“We are identifying the points everywhere, but what is clear is that they are on national roads. In some places, it is not only trees that have fallen, but there are also electricity poles as well as cracked roads,” said Atmawidjaja, when contacted by detik.com on Monday.

He added that his team had not been able to confirm the exact position where the road cracks in question were located.

“People are moving to the field to comb through the condition of the national roads. Our main task now is to clean up landslides and also restore traffic conditions that are hampered by fallen trees or fallen power lines,” he explained.

One of the locations that have received reports from the field, continued Atmawidjaja, is that there was a landslide in Cugenang District on the national road between Cianjur City and Puncak.

“We are mobilising personnel and heavy equipment from the nearest location (about 10 km) to clean the national road from fallen trees and soil from cliff slides. It is intended that traffic on the national road from Puncak – Cipanas – Cianjur will return to normal,” he added.

“Two residents died and a number of houses were damaged after the incident,” quoted a press release from the Acting Head of the National Disaster Management Agency Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, Abdul Muhari.

Temporary data as of 2:11pm stated that seven housing units were severely damaged. Then, one Islamic boarding school was heavily damaged and Cianjur Hospital was moderately damaged.

Damage to public facilities, which is still being identified, includes two government buildings, three educational facilities, and one place of worship.

Referring to National Disaster Management Agency’s data, residents in Cianjur felt quite strong shaking for 10-15 seconds. The Sukabumi City Regional Disaster Management Agency felt a strong shock for seven to ten seconds.

Furthermore, the Bogor Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency reported that two residents’ houses were damaged as the quake was felt for five to seven seconds.

