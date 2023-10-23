2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates Announced

The Indonesian presidential election is approaching, and three pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates for 2024 have been announced: Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming.

The pair of presidential candidates and vice-presidential candidates for the Change Coalition Party, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin), officially registered with the General Election Commission on Thursday, 19th October 2023.

They arrived at around 9:30 AM WIB/local Jakarta time, where they submitted a number of documents required to be appointed as presidential and vice-presidential candidates by the commission.

Representatives of the coalition party supporting them symbolically handed over documents to the General Election Commission Chairman, Hasyim Asy’ari.

After the symbolic handover, Baswedan and Cak Imin then took a photo with Asy’ari while holding registration documents with a cover that said “AMEN.”

“We hope that in the future, we will receive guidance. We believe that under this leadership, the presidential election will be fair and credible in front of all of Indonesia,” said Baswedan.

On the same day, presidential and vice-presidential candidates Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD also officially registered with the General Election Commission at around 1:10 PM, along with the submission of a number of documents required for their appointment.

The pair also symbolically handed over documents to Asy’ari and signed a document until they were assured that the requirements for their candidacy were complete.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, was officially announced as Prabowo Subianto’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election on Sunday, 22nd October.

Rakabuming’s name was announced after a meeting of the general chairs of Prabowo’s Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) party in Kartanegera.

“We have had final discussions by consensus, and everyone agreed to nominate Prabowo Subianto as president of KIM for 2024-2029, and Gibran Rakabuming as the vice-presidential candidate for KIM,” said Gerindra Chairman Prabowo Subianto.

“I think that’s the announcement we’ve been waiting for. At the same time, it is a declaration that we are conveying to the general public, and on the 25th, Wednesday, we will register it with the General Election Commission.”

The decision to propose Rakabuming was the result of the party’s national meeting on Saturday, 21st October. They refused to propose Airlangga Hartarto as the vice-presidential candidate.

Rakabuming then accepted Golkar’s decision directly and stated that he would immediately follow up on the decision with Subianto.

Subianto admitted that he had communicated with Jokowi regarding plans to propose Rakabuming as the vice-presidential candidate, to which the president said it’s entirely up to his son.