A Lifestyle Conversation with Teezar Mirza

Perched in Bali’s tranquil highlands, Homm Saranam Baturiti isn’t just a resort – it’s a rhythm.

And for Teezar Mirza, the newly appointed General Manager, it has become a way of life. Between morning mists and mindful moments, we sat down with him to talk about slow living, the true meaning of a “retreat”, and why simplicity has become the new luxury.

1. What’s it like to live and work in a place like this?

Honestly? It feels like pressing pause in the best possible way. My mornings begin with mist drifting through the trees and birdsong instead of a phone alarm. Time moves differently here, and that shift has changed not only how I work but also how I live.

2. Homm Saranam Baturiti is known as a retreat resort. What does “retreat” mean to you personally?

To me, a retreat isn’t about escaping – it’s about returning. Returning home to your body, to a quieter mind, to nature. Homm Saranam Baturiti offers exactly that: a gentle landing place where stillness speaks.

3. What’s daily life like outside your GM responsibilities?

I try to stay grounded. In hospitality, there’s hardly a day when you’re not the GM, but when I’m at home, I enjoy cooking, spending time with my family ansd close friends. It’s my way of replenishing the soul.

4. What’s your favourite way to spend downtime around Baturiti village?

Early morning walks. Or simply sitting by the rice fields with a cup of local coffee. At weekends, we wander through nearby strawberry farms or visit the traditional market. There’s an authentic, unfiltered peace to this place.

5. Do you live by any guiding quote or personal philosophy?

I truly believe that simplicity is powerful – both in life and in hospitality. It’s not always about the grand gestures; often, the most lasting impact comes from showing up fully and being present.

6. What surprises you most about the guests who visit Homm Saranam Baturiti?

I love seeing their energy shift. They often arrive stressed and distracted, yet within a day or two, something softens. It’s as if the air here resets you. Many guests tell us they leave feeling lighter – and that’s the real magic.

7. If you had to describe Homm Saranam Baturiti in three words, what would they be?

Retreat. Still. Restorative.

8. What’s a small dream you hold for Homm Saranam Baturiti moving forward?

I’d love to welcome more people not just for a holiday, but for healing – whether through yoga, nature, food, or quiet reflection. I want them to leave not only rested but transformed, even just a little.