A New Self-Healing Retreat at Homm Saranam Baturiti

In the cool, mist-kissed highlands of Baturiti, where emerald rice terraces meet ancient forest canopies, Homm Saranam Baturiti unveils its Self-Healing & Rejuvenation Retreat – a soulful, four-day journey designed to restore balance, clarity, and connection.

Here, the air is crisp with mountain breezes, mornings are wrapped in soft fog, and nature moves to an unhurried rhythm. More than a serene escape, the resort becomes a living sanctuary, inviting guests to pause, exhale, and return to themselves.

This immersive retreat draws upon centuries-old Balinese healing traditions, artfully blended with contemporary mindfulness practices. Under the gentle guidance of professional healers, guests embark on a carefully curated programme of movement, meditation, and restorative rituals – each session unlocking emotional release, physical renewal, and a heightened sense of inner awareness.

From sunrise meditations that greet the first light over the highlands to sensory journeys inspired by the sights, scents, and sounds of Bali’s lush landscape, every element of the retreat is deeply rooted in nature and the island’s healing spirit.

In the heart of Baturiti, where the mountains guard their stillness and the forest hums with life, the Self-Healing & Rejuvenation Retreat offers more than a getaway – it is an awakening. A return to the essence of your body, your breath, and your being.

About Homm Saranam Baturiti

Located in Bali’s central highlands, Homm Saranam Baturiti offers an immersive retreat surrounded by lush forest, rice terraces and mountain views. The resort is designed to balance comfort, culture and sustainability, providing meaningful travel experiences for guests while supporting the wellbeing of the local community. Homm Saranam Baturiti is part of Banyan Group, a global hospitality company driven by a purpose-led approach to travel, sustainability and regenerative tourism. For more details, please see Nature-inspired hotel in Bali I Homm Saranam Baturiti