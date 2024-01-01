Bali’s Newest Restaurants & Bars to Try in 2024

In the charming Island of the Gods, the illusion of boredom may fleetingly cross the minds of those who have dwelled within its embrace for an extended period. But the truth remains: Bali’s dynamic energy never ceases.

There are constantly new things waiting to be discovered. To ensure you’re at the forefront of the island’s ever-evolving narrative, we’ve curated a list of the latest culinary and nightlife gems that have graced Bali’s shores for your 2024 bucket list. From innovative dining concepts to chic cocktail lounges, these new establishments promise to awaken your senses, ensuring that your journey through Bali remains as vibrant and captivating as the island itself.

Dome

This latest addition to the Desa Potato Head family is a casual dining restaurant and natural wine bar offering a dynamic menu of small plates and funky ferments. Inspired by the Dome Home of renowned architect Buckminster Fuller, it’s a vibrant hub where culinary arts, creativity, and social connections converge. The food menu celebrates locally sourced produce with easygoing flavours and delicately spiced accents, emphasising low intervention to highlight the quality of ingredients. Complementing the cuisine, the carefully curated wine selection features tempting natural wines and regional variants, catering to both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers.

Address: Desa Potato Head, Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Kerobokan Kelod, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 361 6207979

Instagram: @potatoheadbali

The Iron Fairies Bali

One of the most anticipated entertainment venues worldwide has arrived in Bali, situated alongside Jl. Petitenget, promises the epitome of high-end nightlife in Seminyak. This magical spot, designed by award-winning designer Ashley Sutton, boasts live music, DJs, innovative cuisine, and exceptional mixology in enchanting surroundings. Furnished with raw iron, hand-hewn timber, and supple leather, the venue accommodates 500 guests across two levels, featuring industrial steampunk decor. The Bali branch will house 12 unique fairies, each with its own personality, adding to the enchantment of this extraordinary venue.

Address: Jl. Petitenget No.19X, Kerobokan Kelod, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 899 9999 123

Instagram: @theironfairiesbali

Midaz Bali

The culinary and lounge experience where artistry meets ambiance, is thrilled to open its doors to the beautiful people of Bali. Part of the LDS Lifestyle group, Midaz brings its commitment to exceeding expectations through quality, attention to detail, and passion to the vibrant Bali scene. With its awesome ambience, welcoming vibes, and delicious food, Midaz isn’t just a restaurant—it’s an experience. Guests rave about the stunning views, well-air-conditioned interiors, and excellent service from reception to table, making it the perfect spot for a memorable meal.

Address: Jl. Petitenget No.19, Kerobokan Kelod, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 811 1001 4738

Instagram: @midazbali

Malverde Tequileria

Bali’s first and only Tequileria which offers a refined Mexican experience with a curated selection of tequilas and gourmet tapas. Open daily from 8 PM till late, this super fun club boasts friendly staff, great dancers, and late-night food options. Conveniently located under La Favela, Malverde is the latest venture from the ShiShi group, combining their best businesses into one dynamic space. Expect well-trained staff and minimal wait times for a seamless experience reminiscent of SkyGarden, Los Gringos, ShiShi, and The Forge.

Address: Jl. Kayu Aya No. 117, Seminyak, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 81 8036 8888 1

Instagram: @malverdebali

Satoshi

Combining modern Japanese minimalism with architectural design, Satoshi offers a dining experience beyond convention, where each element is a masterpiece in its own right. Inside, a captivating wine cabinet houses an impressive collection curated to include both contemporary and timeless classics. Explore the innovative fusion of Italian and Japanese culinary traditions with Itameshi Cuisine, meticulously crafted by Chef Igor Grischechkin for a harmonious blend of rich flavours and elegant precision.

Address: Jl. Bumbak No.55, Kerobokan, Badung, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 811 3811 988

Instagram: @satoshi_bali

Kilo Kitchen Pererenan

A huge hit in Seminyak, discover a fusion of Latin and Asian flavours with a contemporary twist at Kilo Kitchen Bali’s newly opened branch in Pererenan. Culinary experts curate exclusive dishes using locally sourced ingredients, inviting guests on an enchanting journey of taste and imagination. Nestled within unconventional, minimalist architecture, the venue offers a serene escape from the bustling city, where fusion-inspired comfort cuisine meets soulful music and heartfelt conversations. Open daily from 7 AM to 10.30 PM, Kilo Bali promises an unforgettable dining experience amidst Bali’s tropical paradise.

Address: Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.170, Canggu, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 819 3400 0022

Instagram: @kilobali_pererenan

SHUN Omakase

At SHUN, Chef Mark Jeremie Oliver and his team craft an exquisite omakase dining adventure at the chef’s table. Dive into a Japanese gastronomic journey with 14 to 19 meticulously crafted courses unfolding over 60 to 90 minutes. Each dish is a delightful surprise, blending traditional Edomae techniques with innovative twists. Guests rave about the stylish ambience and spectacular dishes, praising the freshness of ingredients and the Chef’s attention to detail. Shun is the perfect spot for an unforgettable omakase experience in Canggu, making it a favourite spot for dining out, celebration, or impressing a date.

Address: Tamora Gallery, Jl. Pantai Berawa No. 99

Phone: +62 823 2254 4642

Instagram: @shun.omakase

Mozza Sanur

Mozza Sanur stands out as a perfect destination for relaxation and leisure, offering a haven to unwind and savour delectable local and Western cuisine. Nestled in a calming neighbourhood with soothing coastal vibes, it provides a retreat to cherish moments with loved ones. Regarded by some as a hidden gem of Sanur, Mozza boasts a relaxed atmosphere, fair prices, and exceptional food quality, including Melbourne-standard coffee. With brilliant service and rave reviews for dishes like the pork belly, Mozza Sanur is a truly remarkable addition to the local dining scene.

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan 108, Sanur, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 823 2260 5200

Instagram: @mozzabali.id

Brie Restaurant & Cheesery

Where casual fine dining meets the novelty of the first in-house cheese factory. Specialising in local, organic, and farm-made ingredients, this establishment surprises with generously sized portions. Guests praise the fresh cheese made on-site and the stylish interior, making it a standout spot in Bali. Serving European cuisine with visually stunning dishes and an open kitchen, Brie offers a unique dining experience. Enjoy innovative cocktails at the open bar, accompanied by a live DJ. With spot-on food and attentive service, Brie Restaurant & Cheesery guarantees a delightful dining experience in Bali.

Address: Jl. Penestanan Kelod, Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali

Phone: +62 813 5399 7009

Instagram: @brie.bali

Syrco BASÈ

A harmonious blend of nature and culinary artistry at this two-floor dining space. The restaurant features skilled chefs orchestrating a captivating experience on the ground floor, while upstairs, a relaxed lounge offers aperitifs, wine, and mixology. Inspired by a tree’s metaphor, the design seamlessly blends wood and terracotta, celebrating art, nature, and culinary excellence. On the first floor, the vibrant BAR at Syrco BASÈ seats up to twenty guests, revolving around a central bar and live kitchen. Here, mixologists and chefs collaborate to redefine dining, offering guests an unforgettable theatre of flavours and artistry.