Mayapada Healthcare Breaks Ground on International Hospital in Batam’s Tourism and Healthcare SEZ

Mayapada Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals India begin development of Batam’s first private international hospital within the Special Economic Zone.

Mayapada Healthcare, the healthcare services arm of Mayapada Group, has held a commencement ceremony to mark the development of its new international-standard facility, the Mayapada Apollo Batam International Hospital (MABIH). The hospital will be located within the Batam Tourism and International Healthcare Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sekupang, Batam, Riau Islands.

The ceremony was officiated by the Chairman of Batam Indonesia Free Trade Zone Authority (BP Batam), Amsakar Achmad, alongside Dr Rizal Edwin Manansang, Ak., M.Sc., Acting Secretary General of the National Council for Special Economic Zones, representing the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Jonathan Tahir, President Commissioner of Mayapada Healthcare.

The development of MABIH marks a key milestone in strengthening Indonesia’s national healthcare ecosystem, reducing reliance on overseas medical treatment and improving public access to advanced healthcare services.

In its first phase, MABIH will be built on 1.68 hectares of land, out of a total allocation of 2.9 hectares within the Batam SEZ. The second phase, to follow shortly after, will include specialist clinics, supporting facilities, and amenities designed to enhance patient and family comfort.

Developed in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India and fully supported by the Indonesian government, MABIH will be designed as a green hospital by HKS Singapore. The facility will span 11 floors and one semi-basement, with a capacity of 250 beds. It is targeted for completion by the end of 2027 and will become the first private international hospital within a Special Economic Zone, following the government-owned Bali International Hospital in Sanur, Bali.

Jonathan Tahir, President Commissioner of Mayapada Healthcare, emphasised, “The construction of Mayapada Apollo Batam International Hospital is not only an investment in healthcare, but also an investment in the nation’s future. Every Indonesian deserves access to international-standard healthcare without the need to travel overseas. Through MABIH, we aim to strengthen Indonesia’s healthcare independence while building public trust in domestic medical services.”

Echoing this, Dr Rizal Edwin Manansang highlighted that nearly two million Indonesians seek treatment abroad each year, resulting in an estimated foreign exchange outflow of up to IDR 200 trillion. He added that President Prabowo Subianto views MABIH as a strategic project that will significantly strengthen Indonesia’s healthcare sector.

“I highly appreciate Mayapada Healthcare’s initiative to establish MABIH in this strategic location. The Batam Tourism and International Healthcare SEZ is a breakthrough by the government, following the earlier healthcare SEZ in Sanur, Bali. With this initiative, we can deliver healthcare services on par with the world’s best for the people of Indonesia,” said Dr Rizal.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Amsakar Achmad, Chairman of BP Batam, expressed his appreciation, “This is in line with the President’s directive on how Batam can significantly contribute to driving the economy and attracting investment.”

He voiced full support for the accelerated development of MABIH, noting that it would not only create hundreds of professional jobs but also boost Batam’s competitiveness as an International Healthcare Hub.

“With Mayapada’s international standards, residents who previously had to travel abroad for treatment can now receive care here. We are confident that Batam will even be able to attract international patients, positioning the city as a new destination for medical tourism,” he added.

Navin Sonthalia, President Director & CEO of Mayapada Healthcare, reaffirmed this optimism, “With an investment of over IDR 1 trillion, MABIH will feature state-of-the-art medical technology across all its centres of excellence. The SEZ regulations provide us with strategic advantages: the ability to bring in senior foreign doctors with specialised expertise, strengthen collaborations with highly skilled Indonesian doctors, and ensure access to advanced medical devices and essential medicines for innovative therapies. Combined with fiscal incentives that reduce operational costs, these benefits enable us to deliver international-standard healthcare services at competitive prices.”

MABIH will focus on cardiovascular, oncology, neurology, gastrohepatology, and orthopaedics, with the capability to manage complex cases, including cancer treatment and organ transplantation. Its services will incorporate AI-powered cardiac monitoring, precision diagnostics, cell and gene therapies, and next-generation robotic surgery, making it a cutting-edge medical hub for both domestic and international patients.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, commented, “Mayapada Apollo Batam International Hospital is the result of a strong global partnership, representing an important step in bringing cross-border healthcare innovation to Indonesia. Together with Mayapada Healthcare, we aim to bring clinical expertise, advanced technology, and best practices to build a resilient healthcare ecosystem and improve the quality of life for Indonesians.”

Concluding the ceremony, Navin Sonthalia added, “This collaboration with Apollo Hospitals India will make MABIH more than just a hospital—it will be an innovation hub where advanced technology, world-class expertise, and continuous knowledge transfer converge to deliver comprehensive care. It will also serve as a real solution to reduce the number of Indonesians travelling abroad for medical treatment.”