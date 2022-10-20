Pre-departure Online VoA to Indonesia is Now Available

VFS Global is now supporting foreign travellers with a fast-track Visa on Arrival service to meet growing demand in Indonesia for arrivals in Bali and Jakarta.

Visitors from 86 countries, including Australia, can now complete the visa procedure online, pre-departure, which is supplied through VFS Global.

The company has an agreement with the government and will facilitate applications for the immigration department and payments through Bank Mandiri.

Since the lifting of visa restrictions at the tail end of the pandemic, the number of visitors to Bali especially has been increasing in 2022. Australians account for 32.2 percent of visitors to the Island of Gods, the highest visitor numbers from any country.

Other popular departure countries include:

India

The United Kingdom

France

The United States of America

According to Bali Central Bureau of Statistics records released in September.

With the fast-track Visa on Arrival, immigration clearance for 86 nationalities can be cut by up to three hours.

Applicants go through a process of online prepayment of fees and access to concierge offerings prior to their travel. Once the VoA is received via email, they simply need to go through the fast-track queue at the airport to have their visa stamped on arrival.

Jiten Vyas, chief commercial officer, VFS Global said “Indonesia, especially Bali, is a popular destination for travellers across the globe. Unveiling a fuss-free, speedy service that will make travellers’ visa application journey quicker and simpler will give these visitors less time waiting and more time for their holiday.

How to use the fast-track VOA service

STEP 1: Visit indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id

STEP 2: Submit the required files and pay the VOA charge online

STEP 3: Await the confirmation email

STEP 4: Upon touchdown in Jakarta and Bali, head to the fast-track lane and show the email to receive the visa stamp

VFS Global will provide a standard and fast-track service. Applicants opting for the standard package can apply three days before arrival and are still able to use the fast-track queue upon arrival at the airport.

Those opting for the express option can apply 24 hours before departure and will include a support service including assistance with baggage claim and customs on arrival.