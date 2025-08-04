Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort Celebrates Indonesian Independence Day with ‘Kuliner Nusantara Buffet Night’

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is proud to announce a special culinary celebration for Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day with its Kuliner Nusantara Buffet Night.

Guests are invited to savour the rich and diverse flavours of the Indonesian archipelago through a vibrant buffet dinner, namely Kuliner Nusantara Buffet Night, on Sunday, 17th of August, from 6 PM onwards, at the resort’s renowned all-day dining venue, Kwee Zeen.

This year’s Independence Day festivities promise to be especially memorable thanks to an exclusive collaboration with Hatten Wine, a locally produced Balinese wine. Guests can enjoy specially curated wine pairings alongside authentic Indonesian dishes such as siomay, gado-gado, soto daging, bebek timbungan, rahang tuna bakar, and even a traditional gorengan station. The evening will also feature a captivating cultural performance, offering guests a deeper immersion into the rich heritage of Bali.

“This year’s Independence Day will be truly special as we are collaborating with Hatten Wine, a locally sourced wine in Bali,” said Andrew Clark, Director of Food & Beverages at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. “We are excited to present a vibrant Indonesian buffet dinner that will leave our guests wanting more, all while incorporating an authentic Balinese cultural performance.”

The Kuliner Nusantara Buffet Night is priced at Rp449,000++ per adult and Rp224,500++ per child. A special beverage package is also available at Rp350,000++ per bottle and Rp80,000++ per glass.

Expect a wide array of culinary offerings showcasing the very best of Indonesian cuisine, all within the luxurious ambience of Kwee Zeen at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort.

For reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 5954 or visit www.sofitelbalinusadua.com.