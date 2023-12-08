Sea and Sun Festive Celebration at Padma Resort Legian

Padma Resort Legian welcomes the festive season this year with a Sea and Sun theme, drawing inspiration from the picturesque location.
Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, embracing the island-style celebrations.
Guests will be welcomed at Padma Resort Legian by many coastal-themed decorations portraying the blue sea and the vibrant sun. The entrance boasts a captivating giant gift box, and as they get into the resort, a festive array, including a grand Christmas tree, whimsical gingerbread house, endearing deer figures, and other charming ornaments, adorns the surroundings, enveloping guests in a joyful atmosphere.
A diverse range of festive programs awaits, from the enchanting tree lighting ceremony and the joy of meeting Santa over breakfast to indulging in a Christmas classic buffet. The year culminates in excitement with a thrilling Countdown Party. More details on the festive season calendar in Padma Resort Legian are as follows.
Wednesday, 6th December 2023
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Welcome the holiday season with a mesmerising choir performance and complimentary bites.
- DONBIU | 6 PM – 6.30 PM
Sunday, 24th December 2023
Christmas Breakfast
Enjoy the angelic voices of a live choir performance echoing as you savour your breakfast.
- DONBIU | 8.30 AM – 9 AM
- Club Lounge | 9.15 AM – 9.45 AM
Merry Little Party
Christmas-themed kids’ party and Santa visit.
- Movie Night | Fun Activities with Clown | Christmas Gift
- Pre-Function Room | 5 PM – 9 PM
- Rp380,000+ per child
Land & Sea Soiree
Surf & turf dinner with live acoustic entertainment.
- DONBIU | 6 PM – 10 PM
- Rp700,000+ per person (food only)
Festive Flavours of Nikkei
Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live saxophone performance.
- TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM
- Starts from Rp790,000+ per person
- Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM
- Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM
Monday, 25 December 2023
Christmas Breakfast
Enjoy the angelic voices of a live choir performance echoing as you savour your breakfast.
- DONBIU | 8.30 AM – 9 AM
- Club Lounge | 9.15 AM – 9.45 AM
Sunny Christmas
International buffet brunch with live music performance.
- Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 12 PM – 3 PM
- Rp680,000+ per person (food only)
Merry & Bright
International buffet dinner with live acoustic and choir performances.
- DONBIU Restaurant | 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM
- Rp680,000+ per person (food only)
Festive Flavours of Nikkei
Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner accompanied by the serenade of saxophone entertainment.
- TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM
- Starts from Rp790,000+/ person
- Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM
- Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM
Sunday, 31st December 2023
Gala of Flavours
International buffet dinner with live music performance.
- DONBIU & Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 7 PM – 10 PM
- Rp2,000,000+ per person (food only)
- Includes one countdown drink at Plumeria Grand Ballroom
Festive Flavours of Nikkei
Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live DJ and keytar performance.
- TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM
- Starts from Rp1,300,000+ per person
- Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM
- Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM
2024 Countdown
Ring in the coming year with a midnight celebration filled with delightful treats and accompanied by a live DJ, live music, and a Fluorescent dance performance.
- Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 10 PM – 12.30 AM
Festive Treats
Wrap up the season in sweetness with a box of goodness and exclusive delightful treats from The Deli.
Special Hampers
Share the joy of festivities with a box of goodness to your loved ones.
- Rp490,000+ per box
- Reservation is required one day in advance
Assorted Cakes
Complete the season with our exclusive selection of delightful cake creations.
- The Deli | 11 AM – 11 PM
- Starts from Rp65,000+ per cake
For more information and reservations, please contact:
- WhatsApp: +62 811 3821 9512
- Email: [email protected]
Other Promotion
A Gift of Indulgence
Spread the warmth of the holiday season with a gift of serenity and joy. Treat your loved ones to the luxurious experience of their favourite spa treatments with a gift voucher from The Spa.
