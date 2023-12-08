Sea and Sun Festive Celebration at Padma Resort Legian

Padma Resort Legian welcomes the festive season this year with a Sea and Sun theme, drawing inspiration from the picturesque location.

Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, embracing the island-style celebrations.

Guests will be welcomed at Padma Resort Legian by many coastal-themed decorations portraying the blue sea and the vibrant sun. The entrance boasts a captivating giant gift box, and as they get into the resort, a festive array, including a grand Christmas tree, whimsical gingerbread house, endearing deer figures, and other charming ornaments, adorns the surroundings, enveloping guests in a joyful atmosphere.

A diverse range of festive programs awaits, from the enchanting tree lighting ceremony and the joy of meeting Santa over breakfast to indulging in a Christmas classic buffet. The year culminates in excitement with a thrilling Countdown Party. More details on the festive season calendar in Padma Resort Legian are as follows.

Wednesday, 6th December 2023

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Welcome the holiday season with a mesmerising choir performance and complimentary bites.

DONBIU | 6 PM – 6.30 PM

Sunday, 24th December 2023

Christmas Breakfast

Enjoy the angelic voices of a live choir performance echoing as you savour your breakfast.

DONBIU | 8.30 AM – 9 AM

Club Lounge | 9.15 AM – 9.45 AM

Merry Little Party

Christmas-themed kids’ party and Santa visit.

Movie Night | Fun Activities with Clown | Christmas Gift

Pre-Function Room | 5 PM – 9 PM

Rp380,000+ per child

Land & Sea Soiree

Surf & turf dinner with live acoustic entertainment.

DONBIU | 6 PM – 10 PM

Rp700,000+ per person (food only)

Festive Flavours of Nikkei

Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live saxophone performance.

TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM

Starts from Rp790,000+ per person

Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM

Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM

Monday, 25 December 2023

Christmas Breakfast

Enjoy the angelic voices of a live choir performance echoing as you savour your breakfast.

DONBIU | 8.30 AM – 9 AM

Club Lounge | 9.15 AM – 9.45 AM

Sunny Christmas

International buffet brunch with live music performance.

Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 12 PM – 3 PM

Rp680,000+ per person (food only)

Merry & Bright

International buffet dinner with live acoustic and choir performances.

DONBIU Restaurant | 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM

Rp680,000+ per person (food only)

Festive Flavours of Nikkei

Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner accompanied by the serenade of saxophone entertainment.

TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM

Starts from Rp790,000+/ person

Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM

Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM

Sunday, 31st December 2023

Gala of Flavours

International buffet dinner with live music performance.

DONBIU & Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 7 PM – 10 PM

Rp2,000,000+ per person (food only)

Includes one countdown drink at Plumeria Grand Ballroom

Festive Flavours of Nikkei

Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live DJ and keytar performance.

TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM

Starts from Rp1,300,000+ per person

Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM

Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM

2024 Countdown

Ring in the coming year with a midnight celebration filled with delightful treats and accompanied by a live DJ, live music, and a Fluorescent dance performance.

Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 10 PM – 12.30 AM

Festive Treats

Wrap up the season in sweetness with a box of goodness and exclusive delightful treats from The Deli.

Special Hampers

Share the joy of festivities with a box of goodness to your loved ones.

Rp490,000+ per box

Reservation is required one day in advance

Assorted Cakes

Complete the season with our exclusive selection of delightful cake creations.

The Deli | 11 AM – 11 PM

Starts from Rp65,000+ per cake

For more information and reservations, please contact:

WhatsApp: +62 811 3821 9512

Email: [email protected]

Other Promotion

A Gift of Indulgence

Spread the warmth of the holiday season with a gift of serenity and joy. Treat your loved ones to the luxurious experience of their favourite spa treatments with a gift voucher from The Spa.

Read more on PadmaResortLegian.com

For more information and reservation, please contact:

Padma Resort Legian