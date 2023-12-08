Friday, 8 December 2023

Sea and Sun Festive Celebration at Padma Resort Legian

by Indonesia Expat
Sea and Sun Festive Celebration at Padma Resort Legian

Padma Resort Legian welcomes the festive season this year with a Sea and Sun theme, drawing inspiration from the picturesque location.

Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, embracing the island-style celebrations.

Guests will be welcomed at Padma Resort Legian by many coastal-themed decorations portraying the blue sea and the vibrant sun. The entrance boasts a captivating giant gift box, and as they get into the resort, a festive array, including a grand Christmas tree, whimsical gingerbread house, endearing deer figures, and other charming ornaments, adorns the surroundings, enveloping guests in a joyful atmosphere.

A diverse range of festive programs awaits, from the enchanting tree lighting ceremony and the joy of meeting Santa over breakfast to indulging in a Christmas classic buffet. The year culminates in excitement with a thrilling Countdown Party. More details on the festive season calendar in Padma Resort Legian are as follows.

Wednesday, 6th December 2023

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Welcome the holiday season with a mesmerising choir performance and complimentary bites.

  • DONBIU | 6 PM – 6.30 PM

Sunday, 24th December 2023

Christmas Breakfast

Enjoy the angelic voices of a live choir performance echoing as you savour your breakfast.

  • DONBIU | 8.30 AM – 9 AM
  • Club Lounge | 9.15 AM – 9.45 AM
Merry Little Party

Christmas-themed kids’ party and Santa visit.

  • Movie Night | Fun Activities with Clown | Christmas Gift
  • Pre-Function Room | 5 PM – 9 PM
  • Rp380,000+ per child
Land & Sea Soiree

Surf & turf dinner with live acoustic entertainment.

  • DONBIU | 6 PM – 10 PM
  • Rp700,000+ per person (food only)
Festive Flavours of Nikkei
Festive Flavours of Nikkei

Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live saxophone performance.

  • TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM
  • Starts from Rp790,000+ per person
  • Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM
  • Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM

Monday, 25 December 2023

Christmas Breakfast

Enjoy the angelic voices of a live choir performance echoing as you savour your breakfast.

  • DONBIU | 8.30 AM – 9 AM
  • Club Lounge | 9.15 AM – 9.45 AM
Sunny Christmas

International buffet brunch with live music performance.

  • Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 12 PM – 3 PM
  • Rp680,000+ per person (food only)
Merry & Bright

International buffet dinner with live acoustic and choir performances.

  • DONBIU Restaurant | 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM
  • Rp680,000+ per person (food only)
Festive Flavours of Nikkei

Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner accompanied by the serenade of saxophone entertainment.

  • TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM
  • Starts from Rp790,000+/ person
  • Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM
  • Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM

Sunday, 31st December 2023

Gala of Flavours

International buffet dinner with live music performance.

  • DONBIU & Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 7 PM – 10 PM
  • Rp2,000,000+ per person (food only)
  • Includes one countdown drink at Plumeria Grand Ballroom
Festive Flavours of Nikkei

Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live DJ and keytar performance.

  • TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant | 6 PM – 10 PM
  • Starts from Rp1,300,000+ per person
  • Teppanyaki 1st seating: 6 PM – 8 PM
  • Teppanyaki 2nd seating: 8.15 PM – 10 PM
New Year's Eve Cocktails
2024 Countdown

Ring in the coming year with a midnight celebration filled with delightful treats and accompanied by a live DJ, live music, and a Fluorescent dance performance.

  • Plumeria Grand Ballroom | 10 PM – 12.30 AM

Festive Treats

Wrap up the season in sweetness with a box of goodness and exclusive delightful treats from The Deli.

Special Hampers

Share the joy of festivities with a box of goodness to your loved ones.

  • Rp490,000+ per box
  • Reservation is required one day in advance
Assorted Cakes

Complete the season with our exclusive selection of delightful cake creations.

  • The Deli | 11 AM – 11 PM
  • Starts from Rp65,000+ per cake

For more information and reservations, please contact:

Other Promotion

A Gift of Indulgence

Spread the warmth of the holiday season with a gift of serenity and joy. Treat your loved ones to the luxurious experience of their favourite spa treatments with a gift voucher from The Spa.

Read more on PadmaResortLegian.com

For more information and reservation, please contact:

Padma Resort Legian

