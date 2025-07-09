Rosé Gourmand Deli Celebrates World Chocolate Day with “Nuances de Cacao”

An Artisanal Tribute to Chocolate in Its Purest and Most Poetic Form by Chef Kevin Lee.

To mark World Chocolate Day on the 7th of July, Rosé Gourmand Deli hosted an intimate and indulgent gathering that paid homage to the timeless allure of chocolate. The event also served as the official launch of Nuances de Cacao, the latest artisanal creation by Chef Kevin Lee — a refined cake that captures the depth, elegance and versatility of cacao.

As a highlight of the celebration, Chef Kevin presented the cake in a stunning jumbo-sized version, personally decorating it live in front of attending media. The experience became all the more interactive as media guests were invited to join in the final embellishments, turning the moment into a collaborative chocolate masterpiece.

Following the ceremonial cake-cutting, guests were treated to a curated praline and mocktail tasting — a multi-sensory journey through five distinctive chocolate varieties, ranging from bold dark to creamy milk, ruby and rose-infused pralines. Each praline was paired with a thoughtfully crafted mocktail by the Rosé Gourmand Deli team, designed to complement the flavour profiles of the chocolates. Descriptive tasting notes guided the experience, enriching guests’ appreciation of chocolate’s nuanced layers.

More than a mere tasting, the event reflected Rosé Gourmand Deli at The St. Regis Jakarta’s shared commitment to artisanal craft, elevated presentation and immersive storytelling — a signature that continues to define its identity.

As a heartfelt token, each media guest departed with a gift box of four exquisite pralines — a sweet memory of a chocolate celebration that delighted every sense. Rosé Gourmand Deli continues to redefine indulgence, one exquisite bite at a time.

