Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage Partners with BDG Explorer for BDG Ultra 100 Trail Run

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage is proud to announce its partnership with BDG Explorer as the Official Hotel Partner and Start Venue for the upcoming BDG Ultra 100 Trail Run, scheduled to take place from the 12th to the 14th of September 2025.

In support of the trail run event, Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage is offering an exclusive 20% discount for race participants throughout the promotion period. The offer applies to stays before, during or after the event, valid from 11th–15th of September 2025, simply by presenting a race registration ID or digital booklet upon booking.

Renowned as one of the region’s most challenging and scenic trail races, the BDG Ultra 100 showcases the spectacular natural landscapes of Greater Bandung. Runners will traverse the northern Bandung highlands, enjoying breathtaking views along trails in Palasari, Manglayang, Pangparang, Bukit Tunggul, Tangkuban Perahu, and Burangrang. Each section presents its unique elevation and terrain, providing a thrilling challenge for both local and international athletes.

The race offers six categories to suit different endurance levels:

Sukawana (13K)

Jayagiri (27.5K)

Dayang Sumbi (42K)

Sri Ajnyana (70K)

Bujangga Manik (100K)

Sangkuriang (163K)

Each category meets international standards and holds ITRA (International Trail Running Association) accreditation, serving as a qualifying event for the prestigious UTMB race. By participating, runners join an elite community of trail enthusiasts from around the world.

“We are proud to serve as the Official Hotel and Start Venue for the BDG Ultra 100 Trail Run 2025. With registration now open, we’re offering special benefits to support participants as they prepare for race day. We understand how challenging early mornings can be, so we aim to ease the stress by providing a comfortable and restful stay, both before and after the race. It’s our way of helping runners focus on their performance and truly enjoy the experience,” said Mr Gerri Primacitra, General Manager of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage.

As part of the event buildup, on July 5, 2025, Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage and BDG Explorer hosted a pre-event activity titled “Fun Run Road to BDG100.” Approximately 100 runners from various communities participated in this lively gathering.

“The purpose of this pre-event was to promote health and well-being, share tips and tricks for trail running, strengthen community spirit, and enhance the overall race experience through engaging, social activitsie,” added Atika Nurlia, Public Relations Manager of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage.

About Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage

Located in the scenic Upper Dago area, within the historic Dago Heritage Golf Course complex (established in 1917 and one of Indonesia’s oldest golf courses), Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage is the first Swiss-Belresort-branded property in Java.

This four-star international resort offers 161 stylishly appointed rooms and a host of modern facilities, including an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge and bar, fully equipped meeting rooms, a heated infinity pool, fitness centre, kids’ club, spa and massage services, and a wine corner. Guests also enjoy direct access to the adjoining golf course — a seamless blend of leisure, luxury, and heritage.

For further information and reservations:

📞 +62 22 2045 9999

📱 WhatsApp: Room Reservations | 0811 233 1917

🍽️ Swiss-Kitchen™ Restaurant: 0877 7972 0035

📧 prmsrda@swiss-belhotel.com

📲 Follow on Instagram: @swissbelresortdago

👍 Facebook Fanpage: Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage