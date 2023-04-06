Joyful Easter Feast at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

This Easter holiday, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has prepared luscious treats that you don’t want to miss out on.

Relax and enjoy the special holiday at Signatures Restaurant and spend a leisurely weekend feast filling up on your favourite Easter specials and desserts. Get ready for an egg-citing celebration with your family, featuring an indulgent kids’ buffet for our little VIPs along with playful kids’ activities, including egg painting and rabbit-theme crafts.

Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, Signatures Restaurant makes the ideal place for an unforgettable Easter with your family. The Easter buffet at Signatures is available on 8th and 9th April 2023 for brunch time.

Come and indulge in a sweet hunt at Kempi Deli, where lavish chocolate delights specially crafted by the culinary team await you on this special occasion. Find an adorable rabbit-inspired dessert that is made perfectly from premium dark chocolate and that comes with adorable rabbit shapes that bring the happiness and energy of spring to add egg-stra joy to your celebration.

Hop into OKU Premium Japanese Restaurant and experience our special Easter Nest, a special plated dessert specially made from chocolate shaped like an eggshell, with raspberry sauce poured on top of the dark Choco and fresh raspberry spread. Pair your special dessert with our special cocktail and mocktail made by our talented bartender.

Here are what we offer for Easter:

Easter Buffet Feast at IDR 630,000++ per person

Egg-tastic Easter Delights start from IDR 460,000+

OKU Easter Dessert at IDR 200,000++

OKU Mocktail IDR 90,000++ | I OKU Cocktail IDR 180,000++

For more information and reservations, call 021 2358 3898/08777503 7507 and follow our Instagram @signaturesjakarta and @hotelindonesia_kempinski.