Henshin Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary

Henshin, The Westin Jakarta’s iconic Nikkei dining and bar destination, is set to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an unforgettable evening of sky-high festivities on Saturday, 26th of July 2025.

The celebration will take place at the rooftop bar on the 67th floor, featuring performances by guest DJs Damian Saint from W Bali and Victor Trixter from W Kuala Lumpur, alongside a dance showcase and a resident DJ set by Tonehead. A champagne sabrage and a fireworks display will bring the evening to a spectacular close.

From 7 PM to 9 PM, guests can enjoy a two-hour free-flow selection of curated spirits and wines, beers, non-alcoholic beverages, live station canapés, and a Nikkei culinary showcase. This exclusive package is priced at Rp988,000++ per person.

“For the past eight years, Henshin has been delivering excellence in our dining and bar experiences, with a strong focus on Nikkei cuisine. The name ‘Henshin’—derived from the Japanese word 変身, meaning ‘transformation’—reflects our commitment to continually evolving and offering a transformative culinary and bar journey,” says Martin Weise, Director of Food and Beverage.

In addition, diners may also savour Henshin’s signature Puno Set Menu at a special anniversary price of Rp888,000++ per person. The four-course set menu includes Piqueos or assorted small bites, Tartar de Atun, Signature Nigiri Trio, Australian Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Carro de Chocolate, and Suspiro de Maracuyá.

Henshin serves as a multi-level, multi-dimensional food and beverage destination, presenting authentic Nikkei or Peruvian-Japanese cuisine, alongside a vibrant bar and lounge experience. Perched atop the three highest floors of The Westin Jakarta, Henshin captivates guests with uninterrupted, spectacular views of the city skyline. The venue was recently recognised as one of Asia’s Top 80 Fine Dining Restaurants in 2023 and as one of Asia’s Top 80 Fine Dining & Bar venues in 2024.

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn points from this experience. Enrol for free today and enjoy Marriott Bonvoy points, redeemable for complimentary stays and dining experiences worldwide.

For more information about Henshin, please follow their Instagram accounts at @henshinjakarta and @thewestinjakarta, visit the website, or stay connected via WhatsApp.