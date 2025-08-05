Experience the Best Rooftop View at Novotel Bali Airport

Discover one of Bali’s most unique rooftop destinations inside Novotel Bali Ngurah Rai Airport, located within Bali International Ngurah Rai Airport.
With stunning runway views and a vibrant atmosphere, the Rooftop Bar offers the perfect place to relax, sip, and take in the sights.
Open daily from 4:00 PM to 1:00 AM, guests are welcome to enjoy signature cocktails, curated bites, and an unforgettable view, just steps from the terminal.
Don’t miss our Happy Hours: enjoy 30% off selected drinks from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM – the perfect time to catch the golden hour over the runway. Whether you’re looking for a stylish sunset spot or a lively evening hangout, the Run@way Rooftop Bar at Novotel Bali Airport welcomes all with a minimum purchase requirement.
For more information or to reserve your table:
- Outlet Name: Run@way Rooftop Bar – Novotel Bali Ngurah Rai Airport
- Phone: +62361 9360200
- Website: all.accor.com/9105
- Instagram: @novotelbaliairport