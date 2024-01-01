Welcoming the Year of the Wood Dragon, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is delighted to present a series of Grand Chinese New Year Celebrations.

Guests are invited to treat families and loved ones to an authentic Cantonese feast with an abundance of Chinese New Year tempting menus and mouthwatering Festive Delicacies.

Join Mandarin Oriental Jakarta for an evening of celebration starting with a Guzheng musical performance on 9th February 2024, at 6:30 pm in the hotel lobby. The Guzheng, a Chinese zither with 21 plucked strings, sets the perfect harmonious tone for this festivity. In line with our cherished annual tradition, the vibrant lion dance (Barongsai) and the amazing Dragon dance will commence at the hotel’s lobby area on New Year’s Eve, symbolising the dispelling of evil spirits and ushering in good fortune. The captivating lion dance (Barongsai) and Dragon Dance will continue during lunchtime on the auspicious Chinese New Year Day along with the God of Wealth character ensuring FANtastic entertainment during your special day.

Delightful Chinese New Year Set Menus

Guests are invited to celebrate new beginnings with a truly delicious and perfectly crafted Chinese New Year set menu at Jakarta’s Award-Winning Chinese restaurant, Li Feng. Led by Executive Chinese Chef Yang Guojian and one of China’s most notable 2 Michelin star chefs, Chef Fei, Li Feng will present authentic Cantonese cuisine in a culturally rich space, making it the perfect venue for auspicious New Year celebrations with family and loved ones.

The sumptuous meal will start with the serving of Prosperity Yu Sheng, the traditional dish of Chinese New Year, served with Salmon and Jellyfish with garden vegetables in homemade apple cider plum dressing. Other highlights of the menu include Steamed Crab with Shrimp Paste Yellow Pepper Soya Sauce, Braised Lobster with Chinese Preserved Bean Curd Cream Cheese Sauce, and Steamed Tiger Grouper Fish with Preserved Radish Black Bean Garlic Sauce, among other exquisite offerings. The 11-course ‘Kung Hei Fat Choi’ set menu will be available at Li Feng on 9th February 2024 for dinner at the price of Rp2,388,000++ per person.

Alternatively, the award-winning Lyon offers an Imperial feast set menu featuring Golden Swan Dumpling with Duck Black Pepper Sauce, Braised Scallop Crab Meat with Winter Melon Soup, to Char Siew Pork Spareribs Osmanthus Flower Honey available on 9th February 2024, priced at Rp1,988,000++ per person.

The family-friendly Cinnamon will be serving a Chinese New Year’s Eve with a bountiful buffet spread of Chinese specials including an assortment of dim sum selection, sushi and sashimi station, Peking duck as well as mouthwatering desserts available on 9th February 2024 dinner time at the price of Rp688,000++ per person.

For reservations, please contact Hello MO via WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email [email protected].

The Royal Hampers

Celebrate the Lunar New Year festivity with our exclusive Royal Hampers featuring a selection of premium delights from Li Feng. Inspired by the esteemed heritage of Chinese Royal Treasures, renowned for housing a diverse array of precious items owned by Chinese emperors and royal families. The Royal hampers include an Artisan Ceramic Tea container and carefully chosen Honey Oolong tea from Guangzhou. Enjoy a premium selection of cookies curated by 2 Michelin-star Chef Fei from Guangzhou, including Homemade Chinese Butter Cookies, Orange-flavoured Almond Cookies, and Sesame Ball. The Royal Hampers come with a Limited edition Mandarin Oriental Hóngbāo, MO Branded Leather Luggage Tag as well as an elegant golden dragon paper bag.

The Royal Hampers are available at Li Feng with the price of Rp1,788,000nett per box. For more information or to place your orders, please contact Hello MO via WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email [email protected].

Layers of Good Fortune

To make a memorable dining experience, The Mandarin Cake Shop is showcasing the finest Lapis Legit crafted with a thousand layers of moist, buttery richness, which diners can order from Classic MO Lapis Legit at Rp728,000 net to MO Prunes Lapis Legit at Rp888,000 net. Share this special tradition and enjoy moments of abundance with your loved ones!