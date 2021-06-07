Health Minister: Face-to-Face Learning Twice a Week 

The Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry is encouraging face-to-face learning to start from July 2021.

In response to this, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin laid out several requirements to ensure safety.

Budi said that primarily face-to-face learning will be limited. Specifically, the number of students in attendance of students should not be more than 25 percent of the total students in the school. Further, face-to-face learning should also be no more than two hours per day.

“During a week, face-to-face learning can only be done a maximum of two days,” said the health minister.

The children who shall attend limited face-to-face learning at school will be determined by their parents.

“Our task is also given to the commander and chief of the Indonesian National Police where all teachers must be vaccinated beforehand. So please, also help regional heads because we send the vaccines to regional heads, therefore prioritise teachers and the elderly,” he concluded.