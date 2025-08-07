Chef Alessandro D’Amico Brings Italy to Padma Resort Ubud

Padma Resort Ubud is delighted to announce an extraordinary culinary collaboration with Amici Bali, bringing an authentic Italian dining experience to the serene highlands of Payangan.

On Saturday, 9 August 2025, The Pool Café & Bar will be transformed into an elegant haven of Italian flavours as Chef Alessandro D’Amico, renowned for his passion and artistry, brings his creativity and culinary heritage to Payangan.

Guests will be treated to a specially curated tasting menu that embodies the soul of Italian cuisine, thoughtfully crafted to showcase the finest ingredients and timeless techniques. Signature creations such as the delicate Ravioli alla Vaccinara—a best-seller from Amici Bali—and the luxurious Filetto al Gorgonzola will feature on the menu, alongside other refined dishes designed to delight the senses. Each course promises to take diners on a remarkable journey, weaving together tradition, innovation, and exceptional flavour.

“Our concept, our idea, is to teach people how to eat Italian food. The best seller that we will bring to Padma Resort Ubud from Amici Bali is Ravioli alla Vaccinara,” shares Chef Alessandro D’Amico, whose culinary philosophy reflects both authenticity and elegance.

This exclusive, one-night-only event is priced at IDR 750,000+ per person for the tasting menu. Guests wishing to elevate their experience can indulge in a perfectly paired wine journey for a total of IDR 1,350,000+ per person.

Escape to the tranquil beauty of Payangan and join us for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, exquisite flavours, and the artistry of Italian cuisine reimagined.

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 812 3858 5924 or email: dining.ubud@padmahotels.com.