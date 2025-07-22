Tuesday, 22 July 2025

Multi Media - BSJ - lampung - PIA - BSJ - Indigo
sofitel - highscope - HI Lampung - Hyatt Bali - Newington
Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Refined Elegance with Exquisite Mooncakes by Makaron Bakeshop

by Indonesia Expat
Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Refined Elegance with Exquisite Mooncakes by Makaron Bakeshop

This Mid-Autumn Festival, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia brings a touch of refined indulgence to your celebration with a limited-edition collection of handcrafted mooncakes by Makaron Bakeshop.

Thoughtfully curated to honour tradition while embracing modern elegance, these mooncakes are more than just seasonal delicacies; they’re a heartfelt expression of reunion, gratitude and well-wishes.

Designed to impress, the mooncakes are beautifully presented in two distinctive packaging styles: the Red Box, a timeless symbol of luck and prosperity, and the elegant Blue Box, adorned with delicate cherry blossoms for a soft, contemporary flair. Whether gifted to loved ones, business partners, or enjoyed as part of your personal celebration, these premium sets add a meaningful touch to the full moon tradition.

mooncakes Makaron Bakeshop offers two delightful variations. The Baked mooncakes showcase time-honoured flavours such as Lotus Single Egg Yolk, Pure Lotus, Red Bean, Green Tea, Durian, and Pandan, each bite rich in heritage and flavour. For a more modern palate, the Snow skin mooncakes offer a refreshing twist. In an exclusive collaboration with artisanal tea house Tea Et Al, this year’s collection features signature blends like Yuzu Peach, Lychee L’Amour, and Umamango. Adding a decadent local flair, the Pandan Durian flavour—crafted in-house by Makaron’s culinary team—brings together bold aroma and silky texture for a truly unforgettable experience.

The baked mooncakes are priced at IDR 888,000 (net) per box of four (without egg yolk) or IDR 988,000 (net) with a single egg yolk. The snow skin mooncakes are offered at IDR 788,000 nett per box of four. Guests can enjoy 15% off early bird purchases from August 11 to 31, 2025, or 10% off from September 1 to 14, 2025, with a minimum purchase of two boxes.

mooncakes Pullman Jakarta Indonesia This season, celebrate the magic of the Mid-Autumn Festival with a premium blend of flavour, design, and tradition – exclusively at Makaron Bakeshop, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

For more information and reservations, please contact:

Related posts

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Presents Neighbourhood-Inspired Festive Meals

Indonesia Expat

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Train: Operations, Tickets

Indonesia Expat

Strong Foundations for Learning

Indonesia Expat

Prabowo Warns About The Dangers Of Allowing More Foreign Workers into Indonesia

Indonesia Expat

Rerun of Election to be Held in Parts of Bekasi and Tangerang

Indonesia Expat

Enhance Your Indoor Air Quality for Better Breathing and a Healthier Home

Indonesia Expat