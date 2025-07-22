Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Refined Elegance with Exquisite Mooncakes by Makaron Bakeshop

This Mid-Autumn Festival, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia brings a touch of refined indulgence to your celebration with a limited-edition collection of handcrafted mooncakes by Makaron Bakeshop .

Thoughtfully curated to honour tradition while embracing modern elegance, these mooncakes are more than just seasonal delicacies; they’re a heartfelt expression of reunion, gratitude and well-wishes.

Designed to impress, the mooncakes are beautifully presented in two distinctive packaging styles: the Red Box, a timeless symbol of luck and prosperity, and the elegant Blue Box, adorned with delicate cherry blossoms for a soft, contemporary flair. Whether gifted to loved ones, business partners, or enjoyed as part of your personal celebration, these premium sets add a meaningful touch to the full moon tradition.

Makaron Bakeshop offers two delightful variations. The Baked mooncakes showcase time-honoured flavours such as Lotus Single Egg Yolk, Pure Lotus, Red Bean, Green Tea, Durian, and Pandan, each bite rich in heritage and flavour. For a more modern palate, the Snow skin mooncakes offer a refreshing twist. In an exclusive collaboration with artisanal tea house Tea Et Al, this year’s collection features signature blends like Yuzu Peach, Lychee L’Amour, and Umamango. Adding a decadent local flair, the Pandan Durian flavour—crafted in-house by Makaron’s culinary team—brings together bold aroma and silky texture for a truly unforgettable experience.

The baked mooncakes are priced at IDR 888,000 (net) per box of four (without egg yolk) or IDR 988,000 (net) with a single egg yolk. The snow skin mooncakes are offered at IDR 788,000 nett per box of four. Guests can enjoy 15% off early bird purchases from August 11 to 31, 2025, or 10% off from September 1 to 14, 2025, with a minimum purchase of two boxes.

This season, celebrate the magic of the Mid-Autumn Festival with a premium blend of flavour, design, and tradition – exclusively at Makaron Bakeshop, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

