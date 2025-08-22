Behind The Bar Series: Modernhaus at Henshin

Jakarta’s iconic rooftop bar welcomes Modernhaus Co-Founder Mirwansyah ‘Bule’ for an exclusive cocktail takeover.

Henshin returns with its Behind The Bar Series, this time featuring a bar takeover by Mirwansyah ‘Bule’ of Modernhaus, which was recently ranked No. 12 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025. The event will take place on Thursday, 28th of August 2025, at Henshin’s rooftop bar on the 67th floor of The Westin Jakarta.

‘Bule’ will be presenting four of his signature cocktails, including Pohpohan, crafted with Belvedere Vodka, Refined Juniper Mint Liqueur, Champagne Lactic, Pohpohan, Limeade Cordial and Methylcellulose; Paloma, featuring Volcano Tequila, Campari, Supersour, Grapefruit Soda and Cajun Salt; Turmeric, a mix of Turmeric Belvedere, Coconut Chai Milk, Cream, Salted Tamarind and Lemonade Soda; and Apple, made with Smoked Manalagi Apple-Infused Hennessy VSOP, Koji, Apple Miso and Umami Bitters.

Well-known as “Bule” within Jakarta’s bartending scene, Mirwansyah is the Co-Founder of Modernhaus and Beverage R&D Specialist at The Union Group. His refined palate and extensive knowledge of the industry’s latest trends have helped Modernhaus – a mid-century modern cocktail bar – secure the 12th spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025. At Modernhaus, he has embraced a post-modern approach to bartending, with a focus on zero-waste practices and low-ABV cocktails.

Henshin is a multi-level, multi-dimensional food and beverage destination, offering authentic Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) cuisine alongside a vibrant bar and lounge experience. Perched on the top three floors of The Westin Jakarta, Henshin captivates guests with uninterrupted, panoramic views of the city. The venue was recognised as one of Asia’s Top 80 Fine Dining Restaurants in 2023 and one of Asia’s Top 80 Fine Dining & Bar establishments in 2024.

