The Westin Jakarta Appoints New Chinese Specialty Chef, Loh Yun Fatt

The Westin Jakarta is pleased to announce the appointment of Loh Yun Fatt as the new Chef de Cuisine, Chinese Speciality Chef.

Known as Chef Loh, he will oversee the hotel’s Chinese culinary offerings, including Seasonal Tastes and the Banquet Kitchen.

Before joining The Westin Jakarta, Chef Loh was no stranger to Marriott International properties. He previously worked as Demi Chef at W Kuala Lumpur and at Four Points by Sheraton KLCC, where he served as Junior Sous Chef at Sichuan Kitchen. With over 10 years of experience in the culinary industry, Chef Loh has developed strong expertise in food safety, team supervision, and menu innovation, particularly within Chinese cuisine.

His passion for cooking was inspired by his father, who always prepared meals for the family with love and dedication. At the age of seven, his primary school headmaster encouraged students to pursue careers aligned with their passions. From that moment, Chef Loh set a clear goal for himself: to become a chef. While attending culinary college, he met his first Chinese Head Chef, whose creativity and discipline further inspired him to focus on Chinese cuisine as his lifelong vocation.

For Chef Loh, Chinese food is more than just a cuisine; it is a profound expression of family, tradition, and cultural pride. He believes that Chinese cuisine embodies harmony in flavours, techniques requiring patience and precision, and the art of transforming humble ingredients into meaningful experiences.

“At The Westin Jakarta, I hope guests leave with happy hearts and a memorable taste of Chinese cuisine. I want them to enjoy not just the flavours but also feel the care and passion behind every dish. For me, cooking is about sharing stories and culture through food, so I hope each bite gives them a sense of comfort, discovery, and perhaps even a little surprise,” said Chef Loh. “Whether it’s a classic dish or something with a modern twist, I want guests to feel they’ve experienced something special, created with love and respect for tradition,” he added.

