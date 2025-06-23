Spice by Blake: Bringing a Breath of Fresh Flair to Indonesian Cuisine in the Heart of Ubud

Spice is back! First opened in 2015 by acclaimed chef Chris Salans, Spice quickly became a favourite in Ubud for its bold, approachable take on modern cuisine and cocktails inspired by Indonesian flavours and seasonal ingredients.

After six successful years celebrating the rich flavours and spices of the archipelago, Spice is now set to reopen with fresh new energy — this time led by Chef Blake Thornley, the new chef and co-owner of Mozaic. While staying true to its original spirit, Spice by Blake introduces an exciting new chapter, blending innovation with tradition in a vibrant, contemporary setting.

At Spice by Blake, guests can expect a thoughtfully curated menu that highlights the depth and diversity of Indonesian flavours. The menu features an array of innovative Indonesian snacks, appetisers, main courses, and sweets — all crafted with a modern twist while remaining true to their authentic roots. Each dish is designed to honour Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage, with a focus on high-quality local produce and a masterful balance of spices. With a strong emphasis on sustainability from land to sea, Spice by Blake prioritises sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients from across the islands, supporting local farmers and producers.

Complementing the food is a carefully selected beverage programme that includes handcrafted cocktails, a diverse wine list, and artisanal drinks, all crafted to pair harmoniously with the cuisine. The bar at Spice by Blake is an experience in itself, offering creative cocktails that integrate local ingredients and spices in unexpected and delightful ways. These signature drinks are designed by Bili Wirawan, who was awarded the Best Restaurant Mixologist Award 2024 from Les Grandes Tables du Monde, bringing an exceptional level of artistry to the beverage experience.

Spice by Blake operates from 4 PM to 1 AM, making it an ideal destination for an early evening aperitif, a vibrant dinner, or late-night drinks. The kitchen serves food from 5 PM to 11 PM, ensuring guests can indulge in exceptional dining throughout the evening.

A concept developed by Chef Blake and managed in partnership with Mozaic, Spice by Blake embodies a bold reimagining of Indonesia’s rich culinary traditions. Deeply inspired by Bali’s heritage and the diverse flavours and spices of the archipelago, Chef Blake blends his fine dining expertise with his own creative vision. Distinguishing itself from the polished, refined concept of Mozaic, Spice by Blake offers a more casual yet stylish take on modern Indonesian comfort food, focusing on simplicity, bold flavours, and impeccable execution. His menu is a tribute to Indonesian ingredients, thoughtfully reinterpreted through his distinctive style, ensuring each dish tells a story of the country’s vibrant and dynamic food culture.

“With Spice by Blake, I want to create more than just a dining experience — I want to build a platform to showcase Indonesia’s vast and diverse cuisine, as well as the incredible local talent within our F&B industry, to the world,” says Blake Thornley. “This is a place where guests can experience this country’s extraordinary dishes in a fresh, exciting, and undeniably delicious way — without the formality of fine dining, but with all the quality and creativity that capture the true essence of Indonesian cuisine.”

Spice by Blake invites both locals and international visitors to discover the rustic soul of Indonesian cuisine, elevated with daring innovation and modern flair. Discover more about Spice by following their social media accounts @spicebyblake and via their website at www.spicebali.com.