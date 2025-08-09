Bali’s New Tables – August 2025

Discover Bali’s hottest new dining destinations this August, from serene hilltop Japanese flavours and vibrant Mexican feasts to Mediterranean escapes.

Bali’s ever-evolving dining scene welcomes an exciting new wave of restaurants this August, each offering its own distinctive flavour and atmosphere. Whether you’re craving zen-inspired Japanese elegance with panoramic ocean views, a bold reimagining of Indonesian classics, sizzling grills paired with oceanfront vistas, Mediterranean warmth in a tropical setting, or indulgent sandwiches fresh from the bakery, there’s something to tempt every palate. Here’s your guide to the island’s newest tables worth booking now.

Tsune Uluwatu by Wonderspace

Tsune Uluwatu, the second location of the acclaimed Tsune brand after Sanur, offers a zen-inspired dining experience on the southern hills of Uluwatu, Bali, combining breathtaking hilltop ocean views, refined modern Japanese cuisine, and tranquil design. Named after the Japanese word for “infinity,” the restaurant embodies balance and serenity, with dishes that merge traditional Japanese techniques and contemporary flair, such as the Sushi Box, Rib Eye MB5+, and Salmon Atama Spicy Miso. Its open-air, minimalist space, crafted from natural materials, fosters peace and connection to nature, while signature touches like the Ginging cocktail reflect mindful dining.

Address: Seascape Uluwatu Complex, Jl. Labuansati, Pecatu, Badung Regency, Bali

Contact: 0812 3733 9353

Instagram: @tsunebali

Spice by Blake

The heart of Ubud welcomes a vibrant new culinary chapter with the grand reopening of Spice by Blake, where Chef Blake Thornley—co-owner and chef of Mozaic—presents a bold, contemporary twist on Indonesian cuisine. Blending a lively ambience with a creative menu and modern sensibility, Spice by Blake is fast establishing itself as a go-to destination for adventurous food lovers, whether visiting travellers or discerning locals.

Address: Jl. Raya Monkey Forest, Ubud, Bali

Contact: 0 812-3458-6169

Instagram: @spicebyblakethornley

Blossom Steakhouse

Born from the vision of Dewi and Anthony Syrowatka, whose culinary passion and expertise span over two decades, Blossom Steakhouse brings a refined dining experience to the newly opened Icon Bali Mall. Its prime location offers effortless access and stunning oceanfront views, making it an ideal backdrop for everything from special celebrations to relaxed gatherings. Guests can savour an enticing menu featuring premium steaks, fresh seafood grills, crisp salads, a variety of tempting sides, and indulgent desserts, creating memorable moments that, much like its name, will continue to blossom in the heart.

Address: Icon Bali Mall, Ground Floor, Jl. Danau Tamblingan no. 27, Sanur, Denpasar, Bali

Contact: 0 822 6636 2068

Instagram: @blossomsteakhouse

Foci Bakery

Foci Bakery serves up comfort with a creative twist, from hearty mushroom and tomato soups with sea salt focaccia to flavour-packed sandwiches like the Smoked Ham with sauerkraut, Stracchino & Mortadella with pesto, and fresh Smoked Salmon. For indulgence, try the Thicc Breakfast Sandwich with pork belly pastrami or the decadent Fried Mortadella Sandwich oozing with cheese. Vegetarian delights like the Tomato, Pesto & Stracciatella or Grilled “Creamy” Cheese prove that every bite here is rich, satisfying, and memorable.

Address: Jl. Raya Andong no. 27, Peliatan, Ubud, Bali

Contact: –

Instagram: @bakedatfoci

Kala Uluwatu

Kala is a lively, Greek-inspired dining destination in Uluwatu, Bali, where Mediterranean flavours meet a relaxed island spirit. Blending coastal elegance with tropical charm, Kala invites guests to unwind and savour an unforgettable culinary experience. The open-kitchen concept brings the restaurant’s heart to life, serving dishes rooted in Greek traditions and prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Address: Jl. Labuansait, Pecatu, Badung Regency, Bali

Contact: 0853 3770 2422

Instagram: @kala.uluwatu

Adriana Cocina & Bar

Adriana Cocina & Bar in Jimbaran, Bali, brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to the island with bold flavours, fresh ingredients, and the irresistible aroma of sizzling grills. From zesty tacos to smoky grilled specialities, every dish bursts with authentic taste and flair. Complementing the food is a standout tequila selection—perfect for sipping neat, pairing with your meal, or shaking into a punchy cocktail.

Address: Jl. Wanagiri no. 1, Samasta Village, Jimbaran, Bali

Contact: 0811 3831 3676

Instagram: @adrianabali.rooftop