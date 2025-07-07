Bali’s Newest Tables – July 2025

As the island buzzes with mid-year energy, Bali’s food and beverage scene keeps raising the bar.

July welcomes a fresh wave of restaurants and bars that blend bold concepts with easygoing charm, whether it’s intimate cocktail dens, inventive kitchens, or all-day hangouts made for lingering. If you’re hungry for what’s next, these new spots are setting the tone for another flavour-filled month.

Notte Bali

In Uluwatu, NOTTE is a quietly compelling bar that trades flash for feeling. Inspired by the slow bars of Ginza, this dimly lit hideaway blends vintage Italian charm with the soft hum of jazz and blues, creating an atmosphere where calm takes centre stage. Here, cocktails are crafted with precision and care by Head Bartender Taketo Utsunomiya, who invites guests to share their mood and have a drink made just for them—no shortcuts, no noise.

Address: Jl. Labuansait No. 39, Pecatu, Badung

Contact: +62 819 3771 1392

Instagram: @notte.bali

KAWI Ubud

KAWI Ubud offers a grounded, thoughtful take on Bali’s cocktail scene. Just outside the centre of Ubud, this bar was created by three friends with a shared respect for Balinese flavours and a desire to build a space that feels personal, unhurried, and intentional. KAWI stays away from trends, choosing instead to focus on clarity and balance, with drinks that draw from local references like teh botol and daluman. The setting is intimate and calm, with a quiet confidence that reflects its founders’ approach. Hospitality is personal, and the bartenders (many trained in-house) share a commitment to natural ingredients and careful technique.

Address: Jl. Raya Lungsiakan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Gianyar

Contact: +62 361 908 6528

Instagram: @kawiubud

Sini Saja

A new café in the heart of Ubud offering a calm, inviting space to eat well and slow down. Located on Jalan Raya Ubud, it blends clean design with local touches, creating an easygoing atmosphere suited for solo visits, work sessions, or relaxed meals with friends. The menu balances comfort and flavour, featuring dishes like coconut chia pudding, nourishing bowls, and standout Indonesian-inspired bites such as rendang croquettes and sambal-spiced wraps. With both indoor and outdoor seating, SiniSaja encourages guests to linger, connect, and enjoy simple, satisfying food.

Address: Jl. Raya Ubud, Ubud, Gianyar

Contact: +62 821 4659 1137

Instagram: @sinisajabali

BIRU by Le Bajo

BIRU by Le Bajo offers a refined, story-driven dining experience in Labuan Bajo, where every dish is grounded in memory, creativity, and a deep sense of place. Led by Chef Grace Costavina, the restaurant crafts contemporary plates that blend global technique with local inspiration—like the Clam Tempeh Bowl, a thoughtful twist on classic flavours using tempeh in place of seafood, and the Rangko Octopus, a nod to the hidden cave pools of Flores paired with rich romesco. BIRU’s “Shared Table” menu invites guests into an intimate six-course journey, where each plate tells a story rooted in Indonesian heritage and inventive spirit. With limited seating, the experience is both personal and perspective-shifting.

Address: Jl. Babadan No. 89, Pererenan, Mengwi, Badung

Contact: +62 811 3830 8989

Instagram: @biru_bylebajo

Bastardo Bali

Bastardo Bali in Pererenan reinvents Asian fusion with playful elegance and culinary creativity. In a light-filled, sustainably designed space featuring recycled materials and terrazzo accents, Chef-Owner Rangga Adityo blends Western classics with bold Asian flavours. Think Hong Kong French Toast, braised Ossi Bucci beef shank with coconut polenta, and inventive dim-sum–style wet wontons. Reviewers consistently praise its relaxed yet polished atmosphere, friendly service, and pet‑friendly vibe, with one noting the “savoury, juicy dumplings with just the right touch of chilli and edible flowers”

Address: Jl. Pantai Pererenan No. 103, Badung

Contact: +62 8779 3413 408

Instagram: @bastardo.bali

Barō Pizzeria

Barō Pizzeria in Pererenan has quickly become the go-to destination for pizza lovers seeking a refined yet casual dining experience. Chef Pamela Yung, known for her Michelin-starred ventures and sourdough expertise, brings her culinary finesse to every pie, crafting creations like the tangy Stracciatella with garlic confit and the bold Braised Oxtail topped with jalapeño and bocconcini. Open daily from 5.30 to 11 PM, the venue blends Pamela’s passion for sustainability, fermenting, and zero-waste practices with Pererenan’s laid-back charm.