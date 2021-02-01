Ayana Midplaza Jakarta Officially Appointed For Repatriation And Self Quarantine

AYANA Midplaza, JAKARTA is one of the very few luxury hotels officially appointed by the Indonesian government for repatriation and self-quarantine, certified in CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, Environmental Sustainability) by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

At AYANA, all arriving travellers will enjoy the highest level of hygiene and safety protocols while receiving five-star service, a perfect way to spend the five nights of quarantine while enjoying all hotel’s facilities and warm hospitality by all staff.

The 5-Nights Quarantine Package starts from Rp8,952,500 nett for bed and breakfast. While for a full board package, prices start from Rp10,452,500 nett. Daily meals can be chosen from a bountiful variety of international and local cuisines.

With this package, guests will receive many benefits and inclusions such as five nights staying at AYANA’s renovated guest room, daily breakfast, daily lunch and dinner for full board package in a luxurious presentation, two PCR tests conducted in the hotel, complimentary airport pick-up, 25 percent discount for food and beverage (exclude alcoholic beverages), early check-in starting at 3am, late check-out at 6pm, and complimentary two or four pieces of laundry per day (subject to the package chosen).

Visit ayanajakarta.com for more details