A REFRESHING CULINARY JOURNEY – SUMMERTIME FLAVOURS, A TASTE YOU CAN’T MISS AT SWISS-BELRESORT DAGO HERITAGE

This month, indulge in the vibrant tastes of summer with our exclusive Summertime Flavours food and beverage promotion at Swiss-KitchenTM Restaurant, Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage Bandung.

From refreshing tropical drinks to light and delicious seasonal dishes, our chefs have crafted a menu that captures the essence of sunny days and breezy evenings. Indulge in choices of foods starting from IDR 65,000 ++/ portion:

Chicken Burger with Cream Cheese: grilled chicken, burger bun, salsa, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, potato chips

Bebek Betutu: Balinese duck, traditional spices, sambal embe, vegetables, steamed rice

Mie Tektek: Yellow noodles, chicken eggs, shredded chicken, choy sum, white cabbage, tomato, spring onions, fried onions, crackers, chilli sauce

Penne Chicken Alfredo: penne, chicken, cream, parmesan cheese, parsley

Whether you’re craving a fruity mocktail, there’s something to brighten every palate. Some choices of cooling drinks crafted to quench your thirst, price starts from IDR 45,000 ++/glass:

Dago Attack Mocktail: fresh orange, lime juice, ginger extract, grenadine syrup

Ketan Rempah Delight: black sticky rice, condensed milk, fresh ginger juice, steamed water

Strawberry Basil Spritzel: fresh strawberries, basil, sparkling water, lime

“Your visit isn’t complete without these must-eat favourites during August 2025. Specially crafted by our culinary team, this limited-time dish combines premium ingredients, bold flavours, and creative presentation to delight your senses. Whether you’re a food lover or simply seeking something new, this unique creation is a must-try.” Said Mr. Gerri Primacitra, General Manager of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, a four-star international hotel chain, is the first Swiss-Belresort property in Java, located in the Upper Dago area within the Dago Heritage Golf Course complex. This complex, built in 1917, is one of the oldest golf courses in Indonesia. Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage features 161 rooms with a range of international standard facilities, including a restaurant, lobby lounge and bar, meeting facilities, heated infinity pool complete with gym, kids club and spa massage facilities, wine corner and easy access to the Dago Heritage Golf Course.