Bespoke Retreat at the St. Regis Bali Resort

Immerse yourself and discover the world of exquisite living starting from a luxury airport transfer arrangement and then staying in a bespoke retreat at Bali’s finest address.

Stay in one of St. Regis’ beautifully appointed suites, villas or residences each providing state-of-the-art technology with exceptional entertainment options, Balinese elegance décor and outdoor living space – some with their own private balcony, gazebo or pool. Above all, enjoy a premier lifestyle with the signature St. Regis Butler service, enhanced with a 24-hour e-butler messaging service.

The Bespoke Retreat package is available for reservations by 30th September 2021 and valid for stay until 31st December 2021.

This includes a daily breakfast for two, featuring the sumptuous fare of international and local delicacies.

Unwind at Iridium Spa providing a tranquil sanctuary perfect for rejuvenation and relaxation. A state-of-the-art Fitness Club is also provided within the resort with a complimentary wellness program that includes meditation and yoga on the beach. Plus, the signature Family Traditions program offers to captivate guests of all ages, allowing them to explore Bali’s exotic beauty and culture.

Receive up to 20 percent off room rates and discover more benefits throughout the stay to Marriott Bonvoy Members.