Powerful Indonesia Festival: An Annual Celebration of Art, Fashion, and Music at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

In the spirit of commemorating the 78th year of Indonesia Independence Day, The Apurva Kempinski Bali proudly presents the Powerful Indonesia Festival, an annual celebration that showcases the nation’s powerful essence through art, culture, tradition, heritage, and music in a mesmerising display of unity and creativity.

Powerful Indonesia Festival kicks off on 11th August 2023 and brings together a dynamic ensemble of talented maestros, artists, creators, and artisans in a symphony of collaboration that culminates in a meticulously curated festival.

A Calendar of Enriching Programmes

The festival unfolds with a Land of Art Exhibition featuring Kita Art Friends on 11 August 2023 from 18:00 onwards, inviting enthusiasts to explore the diverse and vibrant tapestry of Indonesian art. Renowned and emerging artists converge to showcase their masterpieces, inviting guests on an evocative visual journey.

On 17th August 2023 from 11am onwards, the spotlight will shift to a Tribute to I Gusti Ngurah Rai: Book Launch by Andre Syahreza at L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo. The launch of “Prosa Gerilya” pays tribute to the heroic legacy of Gusti Ngurah Rai, an icon in Bali’’s proud history. This momentous occasion will feature the presence of internationally recognised author, Dee Lestari, as well as the renowned Bali-born writer, Frisca Aswarini.

An extraordinary musical revelation awaits on 17th August 2023 at 6pm onwards, as the Grand Reveal of SR 1928: The Awakening Concert by Indonesian Maestro Aksan Sjuman sweeps the audience into an evening of harmonious resonance. The highly-anticipated reveal of the SR 1928 The Awakening Concert Grand Piano, a masterpiece of collaborative craftsmanship between Aksan Sjuman, Raul Renanda, and Saniharto Enggalhardjo, takes centre stage at the Pendopo Lobby. Further enriching the event is an exclusive performance of Aksan Sjuman, along with Indra Lesmana and SB Acoustics, culminating in the world premiere of Aksan Sjuman’s album ‘Dunia Saat Mata Terpejam’ which promises an auditory experience that

transcends boundaries.

Capping off the festivities is the Harmony in Diversity: A 65-Years Celebration of Indonesia and Japan on 18 August 2023 from 6pm onwards. A fashion show by Torang Sitorus, the acclaimed designer, seamlessly weaves the cultures of Indonesia and Japan, celebrating unity and mutual respect.

Indonesia, The Land of Art – Live Art Studio Exhibition, from 11th August 2023 to 3rd November 2023 Illustrating the unity as one nation and one homeland: Indonesia, The Land of Art showcases the vibrant and diverse art of Indonesia portrayed through the hearts of artists. The Apurva Kempinski Bali collaborates with Kita Art Friends to invite guests and art lovers to encounter the world of art in a unique way. To bring a new perspective in curating an art exhibition, four live art studios are set up in the Pendopo Lobby, where every month, four different artists can work comfortably in their own space while guests can enjoy the collection and, at the same time, be able to experience live art viewing. Exclusively during this exhibition, a selection of

masterpieces from maestros such as the late Hendra Gunawan and Made Wianta, as well as Nuraeni HG will be the focal point of the event. Moreover, the live studio includes renowned artists such as Ugo Untoro, Sutjipto Adi, Lugas Syllabus, Vincent Prijadi, and eight other highly acclaimed artists, all of whom are taking part in this three-month exhibition.

Tribute To I Gusti Ngurah Rai – Book Launch By Andre Syahreza on Thursday, 17th August 2023 at L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo, from 11am onwards “Prosa Gerilya,” penned by the talented author Andre Syahreza, serves as a poignant tribute to the remarkable life and contributions of I Gusti Ngurah Rai. The book takes readers on a

a captivating journey through history, chronicling the hero’s endeavours and sacrifices for the

country’s freedom, while highlighting the essence of his powerful impact on Indonesia.

To further elevate the occasion, the book launch will be graced by a guest star, the highly-acclaimed author, Dee Lestari. Her presence adds a touch of literary excellence and excitement to the event, underscoring the importance of preserving and cherishing Indonesia’s cultural heritage and accomplishments. Additionally, the event will feature a renowned Bali-born writer and poet, Frischa Aswarini, whose works have been acclaimed internationally.

World Premiere ‘Dunia Saat Mata Terpejam’ – The Awakening Concert by Indonesian Maestro Aksan Sjuman on Thursday, 17th August 2023 at Pendopo Lobby, from 6pm onwards

One of the festival’s highly anticipated events is the world premiere of “Dunia Saat Mata Terpejam,” (The World When Eyes Closed), an exquisite musical masterpiece composed by the esteemed Indonesian maestro, Aksan Sjuman. Central to this performance is the grand reveal of the SR 1928 The Awakening Concert Grand Piano, a masterpiece borne from the collaborative genius of award-winning musician Aksan Sjuman, visionary Indonesian-based designer, thinker, and artist Raul Renanda, and the exceptional craftsmanship of Saniharto Enggalhardjo, a renowned leader in a state-of-the-art manufacturing company, specialising in custom state-of-the-art furniture for the affluent market. This captivating 2.75-metre-long concert grand piano is the embodiment of luxury and elegance, adorned with a sleek, black high-gloss finish that shimmers with opulence. Its core features an ingenious combination of epoxy-carbon fibre action, ensuring precision and responsiveness in every note played. The exterior is graced with the allure of Indonesian Macassar Ebony, a wood known for its rich and distinctive character.

The enchanting concert will take place at the Pendopo Lobby on Thursday, 17th August 2023, starting from 6pm onwards. Accompanied by a stellar lineup of accomplished musicians, including Indra Lesmana and SB Acoustics, Aksan Sjuman will lead audiences on a journey through the evocative melodies of his new album. The captivating tones of the Sjuman+Renanda 1928 The Awakening Grand Piano, resonating through state-of-the-art LSR speakers, promise an unparalleled auditory experience that will elevate the celebration to new heights.

Harmony in Diversity – A 65-Year Celebration of Indonesia and Japan on Friday, 18th August 2023 at Pendopo Lobby, from 6pm onwards

Against the backdrop of the resort’s iconic Pendopo Lobby, the evening promises to be a mesmerising celebration of the rich cultural ties between Indonesia and Japan. The event seeks to commemorate the 65-year-long relationship between Indonesia and Japan, emphasising the values of unity that have brought them closer together over the years.

Renowned fashion designer Torang Sitorus, hailing from North Sumatra, will be at the heart of this extraordinary celebration. With unparalleled creativity, Sitorus will weave together the traditional Sumatran fabric with the elegance of Japanese silk, resulting in a stunning collection that harmoniously blends the aesthetics of both cultures. This unique fusion of design is a testament to the shared history and enduring friendship between Indonesia and Japan, encapsulating the essence of harmony in diversity.

Vincent Guironnet, General Manager of The Apurva Kempinski Bali, shared “Indonesia’s power emanates from a multitude of aspects, a true testament to the strength that unites Indonesia as a nation and as a people. Through the Powerful Indonesia Festival, we invite you to embark on a journey that unites creativity, heritage, and unity, as we showcase the remarkable talents of Indonesia’s maestros, artists, and artisans. This festival is an opportunity to take pride in the diversity that makes Indonesia a powerful force. Let’s join us here, at The Apurva Kempinski Bali.”

This series of events is open to the public, and it is strongly recommended that guests secure their spots in advance. To reserve a seat and be a part of this celebration, please contact [email protected].

POWERFUL INDONESIA: 2023 CAMPAIGN

A 2023 brand campaign of The Apurva Kempinski Bali, the “Powerful Indonesia” promotes the powerful side of Indonesia, focusing on partnerships with people across disciplines, cultural-diversity guest experiences, an empowerment programme with educational institutions, sustainable activations, and a development platform for people with disabilities.

