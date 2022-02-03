Top Single Expats Hang Out Spots

Singledom isn’t all that bad.

Research shows people are choosing to stay single longer and settle down older.

Jumping into relationships when we’re unknowingly not ready for them, haven’t had the proper time to accept and heal from past heartaches, or merely for the sake of escapism may turn out either sour or valuable. It all comes back to our mindset.

Remember, there’s a difference between being alone and lonely. When you’re comfortable being alone, you tend to be more self-sufficient, excel in work, cultivate better relationships with friends and family, focus on becoming healthier, have better financial management, and most of all, have space to think clearly in a calming way. Being single gives the boost to learn new skills, explore interests, and take on new experiences through which you get to know your true authentic self along with your needs and wants.

There’s a saying to “get yourself out there”. If you’re ready and eager to, we’ve got you covered with a list of Jakarta’s and Bali’s top hang out spots for single expats.

JAKARTA

Like any other metropolitan city in the world, Jakarta offers exquisite nightlife targeting different types of crowds. What atmosphere are you looking for? Laid-back? A lively dance floor? Intimate? Both indoor and outdoor?

Caspar

A Spanish restaurant that has become the latest hype for expats in Jakarta, Caspar serves Spanish cuisine alongside a whisky and cigar bar in Sudirman, Central Jakarta. The rustic wooden-based interior design is splashed in cool tones on leather seats and a cosy, romantic garden outdoor area makes Caspar the “it” place to hang out.

On the weekends, though, Caspar turns into a lively dancing venue with a DJ blasting a variety of genres. You can dance and mingle your night away. Not feeling like going home? Caspar happens to be connected to The Orient Jakarta, one of Jakarta’s newly opened hotels that offers a unique, traditional Javanese ambience with rooms overlooking the city’s skyline.

BASQUE Bar de Tapas

By far the most happening bar in the capital, Basque Bar de Tapas on Friday and Saturday nights is packed with expats and locals hitting the dancefloor. Head over to Noble House in Mega Kuningan and take the elevator to the 8th floor to bask in the lively Latin music.

A first-drink-charge (FDC) of Rp200,000 is applied upon arrival after midnight on weekends. On other nights, Basque is a place to have chilled night outs as the restaurant serves Spanish cuisine from the region of Basque. There’s an exception of themed nights too on the weekdays like Latin night to Salsa your midweek away.

Dragonfly

Dragonfly has been around for a while, precisely since 2004. It’s a dance and nightclub that’s renowned as one of Jakarta’s leaders in the entertainment industry. Wood and marble designed in modernity, outstanding lighting effects, and a sound system that pampers music lovers’ ears makes Dragonfly a favourite to have relaxed nights in the evening and to be a party people hub late at night.

International acts livened up Dragonfly in the pre-pandemic days. Nowadays, there are virtual concerts that Dragonfly holds for party people in Jakarta to dance together. Or else, enjoy the many talented DJs Dragonfly has spinning on one-of-a-kind themed events throughout the week.

Eastern Promise

Whether you want to listen and sing-along to live music at the open-air garden area, play billiards or darts in the bar, watch your favourite sports team in the Sports Bar, or dig in British, Indian, and Indonesian food at the restaurant, Eastern Promise is a laid-back pub that has it all. This expat-friendly place welcomes plenty of singles and mixed couples to hang out and grab a beer. The drinks arrive swiftly and are served by delightful and attentive waitresses.

Eastern Promise has been a crowd-pleaser for over 30 years. Despite the passage of time, you won’t be disappointed coming home after an entertaining evening. Head to Kemang, South Jakarta to mingle with Jakarta’s long-stay expats.

BALI

Tourists go to Bali to recover, relax, reflect, etc. Bali is also best-loved to have some drinks as the sky turns into cotton candy colours and the moonlight and stars shine bright like a diamond. Of course, indoor spots are also presentable.

Single Fin Uluwatu

A must to be included in your Bali activities’ bucket list, Single Fin Uluwatu has been set on the epic cliffs overlooking Uluwatu’s surf break since its establishment in 2008. Relish in a wholesome breakfast, an icy cold Bintang in the afternoon, and gaze into the Balinese golden hour against the Indian Ocean with specially curated cocktails.

A music enthusiast? Single Fin has entertaining live acts on selected days. The exceptional food and drinks and splendid music invites digital nomads and international and local tourists to the epitome of island life.

ShiShi Bali

Maybe the outdoor ambience is not your scene. Come to ShiShi Bali then! This is one of those nightclubs that attracts many expats visiting the island to dine and dance.

There are three floors, each illustrating how one should spend their night out Bali style. Start off at the ground floor where you can devour Japanese cuisine at the Izakaya Lounge. Once your tastebuds and stomach are full of tasty food, it’s time to head upstairs either to the second floor for rhythmic techno house music or to the third floor rooftop for busting RnB tunes. Remember to dress up to the nines – flip flops are not allowed!

Mirror Lounge and Club

Neon lasers hit the pastel-coloured mosaic glass as DJs spark the crowd to get on their feet. Mirror is one of Bali’s nightclubs that will get the stiffest humans out there dancing their daytime exhaustion from their systems. Order a drink or more, and grab somebody sexy and tell them “Hey”.

As Mirror’s official website says, “close your eyes, enter our world where all senses are awakened. Reflect yourself and simply let go”. In a way, if Ubud’s serenity is not your definition of self-reflection, then Mirror is the place to go.

The Shady Pig

Do you love the 20’s? The Shady Pig is the spot to transport you back in time and dwell into the night like the flappers once did. This Sipping Club in Canggu is an experimental lounge inspired by the charm and depravity of the 20’s in Birmingham. Think of it as a secret laboratory of a bootleg society thus, without a password, you can’t get in.

So many places, so little time – how untrue. If there’s a will, there’s always a way. Have fun visiting these hang out spots and please stay safe!