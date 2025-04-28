Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival Announces New Names

UMI, Lee Ritenour, Tontrakul, Tara Lily, RAN and many more set to perform at BNI Java Jazz Festival 2025.

The Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival 2025 has announced its latest line-up of artists confirmed to perform at this year’s edition. The newly revealed names include UMI, an R&B and soul singer from the United States; Lee Ritenour, a legendary jazz guitarist also from the U.S.; Tontrakul, a Thai music producer known for his ethnic-electronic fusion; Tara Lily, a UK-based singer with influences from jazz, hip-hop, and South Asian sounds; and Indonesian pop group RAN — alongside many more local talents. The full list of newly announced artists is available on the official website at www.javajazzfestival.com.

The festival will be held at JIExpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta, featuring 11 stages spread across the venue. As always, Java Jazz will present a dynamic mix of international and Indonesian musicians, covering a wide range of genres.

Tickets are now on sale via the official website at www.javajazzfestival.com, with further artist announcements and updates to follow soon.

BNI Java Jazz Festival 2025 Presents Java Jazz On The Move

In the lead-up to the main event, BNI Java Jazz Festival 2025 is currently presenting Java Jazz On The Move, which will visit several popular venues, including Aeon Mall BSD City (26th of April 2025), Lippo Mall Nusantara (2nd of May 2025), FX Sudirman (4th of May 2025), Lippo Mall Kemang (10th of May 2025), and Puri Indah Mall (11th of May 2025). A selection of talented musicians will be performing as part of Java Jazz On The Move. For the complete schedule, please visit the Instagram page at @javajazzfest. Special ticket promotions will also be available during these events.

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary with “BNI Java Jazz On The Move”!

As part of the celebrations leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival, we proudly present BNI Java Jazz On The Move — a special series of prelude events set to spread the spirit of jazz throughout the capital.

Get ready to experience the vibrant energy of the festival and the captivating sounds of jazz music. BNI Java Jazz On The Move will be making stops at several key locations across Jakarta and South Tangerang, bringing the warmth and excitement of jazz closer to you:

Aeon Mall BSD City : 26th of April 2025

: 26th of April 2025 Lippo Mall Nusantara : 2nd of May 2025

: 2nd of May 2025 FX Sudirman : 4th of May 2025

: 4th of May 2025 Lippo Mall Kemang : 10th of May 2025

: 10th of May 2025 Puri Indah Mall: 11th of May 2025

Each venue will feature special performances by talented musicians, offering a preview of the magic awaiting at the main stage of the Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch these live acts. For full details on the artist line-up and performance schedule at each location, visit the official Instagram: @javajazzfest.

More than just a musical showcase, BNI Java Jazz On The Move also gives you the chance to enjoy exclusive ticket promotions for the upcoming Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival 2025 — the perfect opportunity to be part of Indonesia’s most prestigious music festival at a special price.

Follow Java Jazz’s official social media accounts on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates.