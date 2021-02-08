Micro PPKM Java-Bali Starts 9th February

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has issued instructions from the Minister of Home Affairs (Inmendagri) 3/2021 regarding micro enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) in Java and Bali.

The new rules will last 9th to 22nd February 2021.

The Director-General of Regional Administration of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Safrizal said that this set of instructions is different from the previous list for the second stage of the micro PPKM.

One difference is that all districts and cities are designated as Micro PPKM areas. Therefore, village and sub-district (kelurahan) levels are automatically obliged to follow and enforce micro PPKM regulations.

“For example, districts designated in Depok City means all sub-districts in Depok City are all under micro PPKM”

Areas not included in the micro area will therefore still implement health protocols according to the regency’s orders,” Safrizal explained.

This instruction also changes the work from office and work from home rules to 50 percent capacity being allowed to be present in the office. Schools under micro PPKM will continue to conduct classes online.

Shopping centres can operate to a maximum of 9pm Western Indonesia Time (WIB) or Central Indonesia Time (WITA). Dine-in at restaurants is still limited to a maximum of 50 percent capacity and restaurants are required to close at 9pm. Restrictions on places of worship remain at 50 percent of capacity.

“Public facilities and social and cultural institutions are temporarily suspended in order to avoid activities that would draw mass crowds,” said Safrizal.

Meanwhile, public transportation is required to follow strict health protocols. Safrizal asked passengers not to remove their masks and keep operating hours limited.