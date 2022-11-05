Shop Luxury at Jakarta Watch Exchange Show 2022

Short for Jakarta Watch Exchange, JWX is holding the first and biggest event this year for the luxury watch trade show through Jakarta Watch Exchange Show 2022.

The Jakarta Watch Exchange Show 2022 is a one-stop luxury shopping space. More than 40 booths will display a variety of items. This event will facilitate tenants from a majority of luxury watch traders in Jakarta, Surabaya, and Medan as well as other luxury goods business partners; cars, jewellery, premium branded bags, golf accessories, and the BidAja mobile application as a digital shopping platform. Make sure to put this in your calendar for Friday-Sunday 11-13th November 2022 at 10am-10pm in Atrium PIK Avenue!

Visitors can get the chance to score various luxury watch brands, ranging from the most-wanted, popular, affordable, and pricier, to vintage and rare items. The high-end preowned or unworn luxury watches are from brands Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Vacheron Constantine, and so on.

Moreover, rarely-seen luxury cars or “dream cars” won’t longer be an illusion. Exotic supercars such as Mercy, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and more will be in the flesh. Jewelleries, with classy models and quality pleasant for everyday use or special occasions, are also available. More accessories such as handbags from premium brands such as Hermes, LV, etc. are within reach. Not to mention, lifestyle apparel such as golf merchandise as well as unique paintings from around the World of Watches will be featured. (Horology World)

Find the convenience of shopping and selling goods by transacting through the BidAja mobile application, a lifestyle mobile application that’s suitable for those who want to live in simplicity by shopping or selling goods through a digital platform. Meanwhile, those who want to cash out can do so as some tenants also offer to sell goods for free without Consignment Fee.

Especially VIP customers, who get exclusive merchandise from JWX, can enjoy tasting facilities with premium whisky and the best wine offered by W-Shop Whisky & Wine while non-alcohol VIPs can enjoy premium coffee drinks from Sixtynine. To get this VIP invitation, immediately contact a subscription store that’s a tenant at the event.

Aside from shopping at Jakarta Watch Exchange Show 2022 are many fascinating programs. Spectacular offers are available at the JWX Merchandise Booth, where watches made from bioceramics are sold in collaboration with OMEGA X SWATCH, better known as MoonSwatch. This phenomenal watch sold in 2022 is priced at retail prices starting from Rp4.2 million whereas the market price is still in the range of Rp6.5-10 million depending on the colour and type.

Talk shows about the world of horology covering tips on watch care, tips to identify the originality of watches, tips to choose a watch based on its investment grade, reasons behind wearing the Watch Winder, the functions of the Watch Winder, tips on purchasing luxury cars, diamond jewellery care, luxury bags care, and beginner golf equipment are merely some topics up for discussion. There will also be a podcast discussing ways to enjoy whisky and wine. Of course, live acoustic music is set to entertain visitors throughout their shopping journey. Whenever visitors need a break, they can participate in auctions and gimmicks. More so are the Claw Picker game and the photobooth 360 brought by BidAja!

Benefit from the zero percent instalment program starting from three to 36 months in collaboration with Bank Mandiri, Bank CIMB Niaga, and BCA – Bank Mandiri credit card holders get cashback up to Rp15 million. Discounts start from 20-50 percent for the installation of RX-8 on a luxury watch sport model.

*Moreover, Rp500,000 cashback is valid at all outlets in PIK Avenue, for a minimum spend of Rp50 million at JWX. (* All the programs are coming with terms and conditions apply)