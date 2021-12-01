First Indonesia Expat Mixer Since COVID-19 Struck

It’s been almost two years since the Indonesia Expat Mixer went off. And truthfully, we’ve missed you!

A lot of people have been questioning when the next Mixer will be held amidst the pandemic. Considering the ever-changing government regulations to ensure the safety and livelihoods of Indonesians and expats in the country, we’ve been waiting for the right time to do so!

At last, on 24th November 2021 at The Orient Hotel Jakarta, the first Mixer occurred since COVID-19 struck. Participants coming from various backgrounds gathered from 7 to 9pm at the lovely poolside venue that The Orient provided. Free flow scrumptious canapes from the hotel were passed around, accompanying the thirst-quenching wine from Plaga as well as Heineken and Bintang Crystal beers.

Amidst the event, General Manager of The Orient Hotel Jakarta Luis Daniel Garcia commented,

“it’s great to see everyone here enjoying themselves. The Orient is delighted to welcome all Mixer guests tonight, and to also be pleased with what the hotel has to offer.”

This new luxury boutique hotel has its own uniqueness and perks in each room. The Orient strives to give a personal touch as much as possible to push the boundaries from the conventional hospitality concept.

In true Mixer style, lucky draw prize winners were announced towards the end of the night. Those who placed their business cards in a bowl and followed several social media requirements stood a chance to win two days and a one-night complimentary stay at Melia Bali and the grand prize of a complimentary one-night stay at The Orient.

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that enfolds both Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience whilst also releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food and beverages and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup.

To stay updated for the upcoming Mixers, follow @indonesiaexpatmixer and @indonesiaexpat on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to Indonesia Expat on YouTube.

See you at the next Indonesia Expat Mixer in 2022!