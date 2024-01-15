ChatGPT Decoded: Propagating Meaningless Stupidity

Kenneth Yeung explains the real meanings behind the most common cliches in the ongoing plague of unreadable drivel generated by Artificial Idiocy.

Over the past year, there’s been a pandemic of meaningless, moronic writing masquerading as “content”. From bloated self-congratulatory posts on LinkedIn and inane advertorials to unpalatably padded corporate emails, this unstoppable plague is also infecting journalism and academic writing. The cause is ChatGPT, used by cretins to churn out utter garbage.

Prior to the advent of AI software, if you wanted to be a good writer, you had to be a good reader. Now, AI reads everything for you and regurgitates it, not unlike how a dog eats its own vomit. Many professional writers have become addicted to the verbal vomit produced by ChatGPT and/or other AI resources. The laziest of them don’t even bother to change the auto-generated content. Some try to disguise their laziness by altering a word here and there. Others give instructional prompts like, “Write this in the style of the honeyed prose of Kenneth Yeung,” but the inevitable tropes always give them away.

Business writers tend to place far too much emphasis on something called Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), which means parroting a bunch of hackneyed “keywords” in the hope their website will rank higher on a Google search result. Thanks to ChatGPT, these idiots can now effortlessly excrete perfect SEO blather – blithely unaware that original content, concise communication, strong results and word-of-mouth testimonials will generate greater credibility and attract more business.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m no Luddite lamenting the loss of the horse-drawn fountain pen. AI is still in its relative infancy and will massively change the future of writing, translating, editing, and much more. What irks me is that companies, governments, and “experts” are presently producing infantile AI-generated trash, which serves only to make people dumber. No doubt, future versions of AI tools will produce better prose – but for now, we are trapped in a fetid quagmire of idiotic buzzwords.

When humans eventually lose their critical thinking faculties because they’ve lost the ability to communicate effectively, it may be too late to combat the onslaught of AI-generated garbage, weaponised by oligarchs and their political patrons to keep people compliantly stupid.

So with that cheery thought in mind, here’s a quick guide to understanding today’s most commonplace corporate content. Less is more; so feel free to stop reading this putrescence at any time.