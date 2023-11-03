A Tapestry of Indonesian Culture and Craftsmanship at Wastra Wonderland

Merusaka Nusa Dua proudly showcases the celebration of Indonesia’s cultural heritage with Wastra Wonderland.

The extraordinary event of traditional fabric exhibitions, a fashion show, and a food bazaar, came to a successful conclusion, attracting a diverse and enthusiastic crowd.

From 28th to 29th October 2023, Wastra Wonderland was held at Ja’Jan Bistro and Main Garden of Merusaka Nusa Dua. The event’s success was achieved with the support of the sponsors: ITDC Nusa Dua, Bali Jaya, Ciptanadi, Hatten Wine, Singaraja Beer, VIBE, Maha Busana, Siap Bali, Purnama Sari, as well as the esteemed media partners: Mix Media, Hard Rock FM Bali, Pinguin FM Bali, Now!Bali, Bali News, Travel & Treasure, and Indonesia Expat.

A welcoming address from Ian McD signified the commencement of Wastra Wonderland. Cameron as the General Manager of Merusaka Nusa Dua, followed by a Sekar Jagad dance performance. Prominent figures from various government offices in Bali Province graced the occasion, including the Head of the Bali Tourism Department – Tjok Bagus Pemayun, Sugiarti representing the Department of Industry and Trade, the Vice Chairman of ASITA Bali – I Ketut John Purna, the Executive Director of Indonesia Hotels and Restaurant Association (PHRI) Bali – Ida Bagus Purwa Sidemen, Kompol I Nyoman Karang Adiputra SH – the Chief of South Kuta Police Department, and I Gusti Ngurah Ardita – the General Manager of ITDC Nusa Dua.

The Head of the Bali Tourism Department and ITDC Nusa Dua’s General Manager also conveyed their appreciation for Merusaka Nusa Dua’s commitment to preserving Indonesia’s cultural heritage as well as aiding local artisans in presenting their exceptional traditional fabrics to the world.

The cultural heritage exhibition was a captivating showcase of diverse handwoven fabrics, each representing the unique essence of its place of origin. These fabrics represented various regional identities, including Endek from Bali, tenun from Sumba, and batik from Java, among others.

Notable participants in the exhibition included Agung Bali Collection, Tenun Bali Laris, Nusa Dua Endek, Tenun Alus Maura, Manamu Handwoven, Rihi Eti Tenun Ikat Sumba, Rambu Chiko Ikat Sumba, Batik Losari, Me Alvernia, Mavee Batik, and Rancak Collection. Exquisitely crafted leather handbags and accessories by Ernov and elegant pearl jewellery by Mulyadi Mutiara Lombok were also featured in addition to these textiles. As a continuation of the experience, there was a fashion show highlighting the skilful integration of traditional Indonesian fabrics into stylish attire and accessories designed for children and young adults.

Guests were able to savour a delectable culinary bazaar, and participate in engaging quizzes and lucky draws, all while relishing lively DJ music in the open-air dining of the splendid main garden. Additionally, guests broadened their knowledge of the rich historical backgrounds and intricate craftsmanship of the wares as the exhibitors–hailing from the regions of Sumba, Bali, and Java–shared their expertise.