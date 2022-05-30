12 Additional VoA Countries

The Indonesian government has added 12 countries to the list of nationalities that can get a tourist Visa on Arrival (VoA).

Previously, the list comprised 60 nations whose citizens could get visas on arrival.

The 12 additional countries are:

Bahrain Belarus Bosnia Kuwait Egypt Morocco Oman Peru Russia Serbia Ukraine Jordan

Now, citizens from 72 countries can now enter Indonesia through nine airports, 11 seaports, and four land crossings. This new policy comes into effect as of 30th May 2022.

Meanwhile, there are no additions in countries that are subject to the Free Tourist Special Visit Visa (BVKKW), or a visa exemption.

“This time, there are only 12 additional countries, no additions or changes to the Immigration Checkpoints (TPI) that serve visas on arrival,” explained the Sub-Coordinator of Public Relations of the Directorate General of Immigration, Achmad Nur Saleh.

To obtain a visa exemption or a VoA, overseas visitors must provide the following documents:

A passport with at least six months’ validity

A return ticket or onwards ticket leaving Indonesia

Proof of payment for visa on arrival, where relevant

Proof of owning insurance at an insurance company with an Indonesian legal entity, which includes health financing as long as the foreigner is in the territory of Indonesia.

“The VoA tariff of Rp500,000 is by government regulation number 28 of 2019. The extension is the same, the fee is Rp500,000. The stay permit originating from a VoA can be extended once for 30 days and carried out at the immigration office according to the area where the foreigner stays while in Indonesia, ” added Saleh.

He emphasised that free visa and visa on arrival are non-transferrable. The holder is also not allowed to apply for an extension of the residence permit through the granting of an onshore visa.

Furthermore, foreigners and those in the tourism industry have been asked to comply with immigration rules. The owner or manager of accommodations is obliged to provide information or data regarding foreigners staying overnight to facilitate the supervision of foreigners.

“Foreigners who are proven to have misused their residence permits will be subject to immigration sanctions. Likewise, if they are proven to have violated health protocols and disrupt public order, they will be subject to sanctions according to the applicable laws and regulations,” concluded Achmad.

Foreigners can use these visa types to carry out tourism activities or government duties in international activities of a state or government nature. To carry out these activities, apart from meeting the requirements stated above, foreigners must also attach an invitation letter to attend the conference, trial, or meeting issued by the Indonesian ministry or agency.

SOURCE: Directorate of Immigration official website