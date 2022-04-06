Visa-Free Visits and Visa on Arrival to Indonesia, 6th April

The scope of the policy of granting visa-free visits (BVKKW) and visit visas on arrival (VoA or VKSKKW) specifically for tourism has been expanded, effective on 6th April 2022, according to The Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry.

“With this policy, foreigners from nine ASEAN countries can enter with visa-free visits, while special VoA or special tourist visas can be granted to foreigners from 43 countries,” said Immigration Traffic Director Amran Aris in a written statement, Tuesday 5th April.

This policy is regulated in the circular letter of the Director-General of Immigration number IMI-0549.GR.01.01 dated 5th April 2022 regarding immigration easing in supporting sustainable tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After previously being the first to open Bali, Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and Yogyakarta International Airport can provide VoA.

Requirements for a visa-free visit and VoA

Obtaining a visa-free visit or a VoA requires:

Foreigners must show a passport that is valid for at least six months from one of the specified countries.

Foreigners are also required to have a return ticket or a pass to continue the journey to another country

Proof of payment for a visa on arrival (for VKSKW), and proof of insurance in accordance with the provisions of the Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force.

“The VoA (VKSKKW) tariff of Rp500,000 is in accordance with Government Regulation number 28 of 2019. The extension is the same, the fee is Rp500,000,” said Aris.

“A visit permit originating from a VoA or VKSKKW can be extended once for a period of 30 days and carried out at the immigration office according to the area where the foreigner stays while in Indonesia.”

Visit permits from visa-free visits and VoA cannot be transferred. The holder is also not allowed to apply for an extension of the visit permit through the granting of an onshore visa.

Aris also appealed to foreigners and tourism industry players to comply with immigration rules. The owner or manager of accommodation is obliged to provide information or data regarding foreigners staying overnight to facilitate the supervision of foreigners.

“Foreigners who are proven to have misused their visit permits will be subject to immigration sanctions. Likewise, if they are proven to have violated health protocols and disrupt public order, they will be subject to sanctions in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” said Aris.

ASEAN Countries

The following are the nine ASEAN countries that can use visa-free special tourist visits to the listed Indonesian airports:

Brunei Darussalam The Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Myanmar Singapore Thailand Vietnam

43 countries eligible for VoA

South Africa United States of America Saudi Arabia Argentina Australia The Netherlands Belgium Brazil Brunei Darussalam Denmark Philippines Finland Hungary India The United Kingdom Italy Japan Germany Cambodia Canada South Korea Laos Malaysia Mexico Myanmar Norway France Poland Qatar New Zealand Seychelles Singapore Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand China East Timor Tunisia Turkey United Arab Emirates Vietnam

19 immigration checkpoints in Indonesia

“For now, there are seven airports, eight ports, and four cross-border posts designated as entry points for visa-free visits and VoA. They cannot enter through another immigration checkpoint if they want to use the facility. It’s different from leaving Indonesia though, they can go through any immigration checkpoint,” explained Aris.

Airports

Soekarno-Hatta (Jakarta) in Banten Ngurah Rai in Bali Kualanamu in North Sumatra Juanda in East Java Hasanuddin in South Sulawesi Sam Ratulangi in North Sulawesi Yogyakarta International in Yogyakarta

Seaports

Nongsa Maritime Terminal in the Riau Islands Batam Centre in the Riau Islands Sekupang in the Riau Islands Citra Tri Tunas in the Riau Islands Teluk Senimba Marina in the Riau Islands Bandar Bentan Telani Lagoi in the Riau Islands Bandar Seri Udana Lobam in the Riau Islands Sri Bintan Pura in the Riau Islands

Cross-border points