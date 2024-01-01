Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Sinarmas World Academy and Peking University to Cooperate on Offline Student Exchange Program

by Indonesia Expat
Building Bridges and Fostering Global Connections: Sinarmas World Academy’s Student Exchange Initiatives Collaborate with Peking University.

Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) recently organised a Student Exchange Program to strengthen its partnership with Peking University (PKU). This partnership involves creating the Mandarin Language Curriculum for students from kindergarten to high school. Besides developing the curriculum, it includes teacher recruitment, exchanging students, and getting full support from Peking University for SWA’s high-achieving students who want to continue their education there.

“Collaboration and interaction in this student exchange are expected to provide valuable experiences for students and teachers, not only in the field of science but also in understanding the culture and beauty of Indonesia,” said Mr Anton Mailoa, the Board Chairman of Sinarmas World Academy.

This year, SWA has expanded the student exchange program. PKU Middle School students will explore natural and cultural resources in Pekanbaru, Perawang, and Bogor. They’ll observe paper production and do biotechnology experiments with PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper in Pekanbaru. This program benefits both PKU Middle School and SWA students and teachers, exposing them to various disciplines, technologies, and cultures.

Erica, a Grade 9 student at SWA, shared that effective communication skills during the exchange program helped her make new friendships and understand others better. Collaborating with her assigned buddy, Cai Jia Tong, they participated in various activities that not only improved their intellect but also teamwork in subjects like Mathematics.

“I am very thankful for the experience and for being able to meet these kind and friendly people. From creating biodegradable plastic to exploring literature and art, we bonded over shared experiences. As we said our goodbyes, it became clear that these shared moments have left a lasting impact despite the language barrier between some of us, showing the importance of cultural understanding and friendship in bringing people closer together,” said Gisella, a Grade 9 student at SWA.

Through activities like student exchange programs, the hope is to improve students’ academic abilities, character formation, cross-cultural understanding, and international perspectives. These positive activities will continue annually, creating a dynamic learning community in the Asian and global regions. SWA and PKU aim to foster broader cooperation among students, teachers, and educational institutions, nurturing future leaders with high competitiveness.

Sinarmas World Academy not only partners with Peking University but also collaborates with institutions in Singapore, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Austria. This reflects SWA’s commitment to global collaboration in supporting holistic and future-oriented education.

