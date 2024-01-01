In the face of escalating global challenges, Ayden, a visionary student from Sinarmas World Academy (SWA), has emerged as an innovator determined to revolutionise agriculture.

His ground-breaking TeZoid System has not only gained recognition as Dr Siva Kumari MYP Student Innovators’ Grant Awardee of 2022 from the International Baccalaureate Organisation, but recently earned him the “Best in Indonesia” award for the Cambridge IGCSE Learner Award 2023: Action on Climate Change. This accolade, presented by Cambridge IGCSE, recognises exemplary student initiatives addressing the global crisis of climate change.

“This success is an achievement for Indonesian education, and we are very proud of the accomplishments of Ayden. His work and research not only demonstrate intelligence but also a concern for global and local issues, in line with the fundamental values instilled early on by SWA. We, as a school, not only impart knowledge but also educate and nurture positive character through a conducive learning environment,” expressed Deddy Djaja Ria, the General Manager of Sinarmas World Academy.

The TeZoid System started as Ayden’s personal project guided and counselled by his teachers at Sinarmas World Academy; standing as a beacon of hope in addressing critical issues such as food scarcity and the environmental impact of traditional agriculture. Employing IR sensors, stepper motors, and a solar tracking mechanism, TeZoid maximises energy generation, introducing a self-aligning wireless charging mechanism that replaces fossil fuel reliance with renewable energy for powering agricultural vehicles.

Ayden’s inspiration for TeZoid arose from the pressing challenges in global agriculture, particularly the strain caused by a growing population and increasing food scarcity. Witnessing a 26.8 percent surge in global food prices over the past decade and observing the real-world impact on communities, fueled Ayden’s determination to create a practical and environmentally friendly solution. The primary focus of constructing TeZoid was Ayden’s dedication to finding a sustainable method of powering agricultural vehicles.

This aimed to alleviate the significant environmental impact of diesel-powered machinery, a major contributor to methane and greenhouse gas emissions. TeZoid’s mission extends beyond innovation, seeking to motivate others to contribute to environmental issues and enhance the efficiency of existing agricultural systems. In the era of global climate change, the imperative to transition to more renewable means of power has never been more crucial.

Ayden’s journey in creating TeZoid was no small feat. Fully supported by his school and teachers, he diligently planned the system, from drawing schematic diagrams to soldering and programming. It required approximately eight months of dedication, sleepless nights, and countless iterations. Remarkably, Ayden managed to balance this intensive project with academic commitments, achieving impressive marks at Sinarmas World Academy. This balancing act not only showcases his technical skills but also highlights his personal growth through the pursuit of passion alongside academic responsibilities.

Recognising the pivotal role education plays in fostering innovation, Ayden took action through dedication to The Bali Children’s Foundation. This community assists children in completing school and finding employment, contributing to Indonesia’s overall development. Ayden’s commitment is driven by the desire to see these children realise their full potential, aiming to nurture the future innovators of the country.

This endeavour emphasises the pivotal role of outreach in promoting STEM education in rural areas. By addressing educational gaps and fostering a passion for science and technology, we contribute to breaking barriers and empowering communities. Moreover, incorporating renewable power solutions in these areas is crucial. It not only enhances infrastructure resilience but also lays the foundation for sustainable development, addressing the unique energy challenges faced by rural communities. Through these efforts, we strive to create lasting positive change and pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Looking ahead, Ayden envisions reducing production costs for TeZoid, aiming to make it more accessible for widespread implementation. Through research on cost-effective modules at an industrial scale, this initiative could lead the agricultural sector towards a sustainable alternative, significantly contributing to UN SDG goals 2 and 13—addressing food security and climate action.

In Ayden’s hands, the TeZoid System represents not just a technological marvel but a beacon of hope for a more sustainable and inclusive future in agriculture. As we witness the dawn of a new era in farming, it is evident that innovative solutions like TeZoid will play a crucial role in shaping a greener and more prosperous world. As a school, Sinarmas World Academy is committed to sustainability goals and looks forward to more opportunities to inspire other students to take action to save the planet and work together towards a better future for the human race.