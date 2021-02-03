Is the International Baccalaureate Diploma the Right Path for You?

Bali Island School will hold the annual BIS IBDP Expo on 27 February 2021.

The expo is dedicated to Grade 9 and 10 students and their parents who wish to learn more about the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and the benefits of the diploma for entering university.

Several studies have shown that IB students attend university in higher percentages and get admitted to selective universities than their non-IB peers.

We are the first school in Bali to offer an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) with a proven record of students consistently achieving results above the world average in the IB DP.

Through this program, we are preparing the next generation to develop a global perspective, international mindedness, the ability to think critically about current issues and develop solutions. BIS graduates are respectful, caring, principled individuals. They are knowledgeable and continue a lifelong learning journey through inquiry. They are open-minded and reflective about their own choices and thinking; willing to listen and expand their views. BIS students live balanced lives, working hard to achieve their goals while connecting with their community through creativity, service, and action.

The success of our IB Programme is directly attributable to the powerful relationships our BIS Faculty create with each of our students. Be a risk-taker and come learn about the BIS high school programme.

* Bali Island School (formerly Bali International School) is an international school based in Sanur, close to Denpasar, Bali. Its 200 students are Pre-K-12. It is the oldest international school based in Bali.

BIS is an IB World School, fully authorised by the International Baccalaureate to deliver the Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programmes from Preschool to Grade 12. BIS is a Council of International Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited, non-profit, college-preparatory school, and operates under Indonesian law.

BIS engages and empowers globally-minded, confident learners to reach their utmost potential. At BIS it is our mission to create an inclusive, active, creative and respectful learning community.