Green School Announces Inaugural Young Green Leaders Award

Green School, the internationally acclaimed school with campuses in Bali, New Zealand and South Africa, announced its inaugural Young Green Leaders award, in keeping with the school’s mission to educate young changemakers for a sustainable world.

This will be the first of a recurring annual Young Green Leaders award, given to students aged 12-16 who are creating innovative and sustainable solutions in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Two awards will be granted, a national award given to a student studying at a school in Indonesia and an international award given to a student studying at a school outside of Indonesia. Both winners will receive the prize of a one-year scholarship to attend Green School Bali for one academic year as well as a year of project mentorship to help them refine and scale their winning idea.

“Our students at Green School inspire us every day with their creativity and passion for dreaming up solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges today,” said co-founder John Hardy.

“We’re so excited to launch this award because it is time to take action.”

Green School has enlisted a team of jurors, changemakers, green entrepreneurs and innovators, from across their network. The jurors will assess the projects based on their alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, its level of impact, scalability, and innovation.

Along with John Hardy are:

Ronald Akili, Co-founder of Potato Head Hospitality

Robin Gurney, Former SVP of Original Programming at Showtime

Clover Hogan, Green School alum and Founder of Force of Nature

Achintya Nilsen, Green School alum, model, activist and former Miss Indonesia 2017

Harper Penrose, Green School Bali Student Association

The submission period will close on 7th July 2021, at which point jurors will work together to determine the top projects. This is an opportunity to celebrate young, green changemakers across Indonesia and around the world who are making a local difference for global change.

Mentors will represent members of the Green School ecosystem with varied and valuable expertise, including the school’s Green Educators and partners from the IBUKU Sustainable Architecture & Design Firm and Kul Kul Farm Permaculture Farm.