Reducing Canggu’s Congestion, a Shuttle Bus Trial Runs Until 7th May

The government of Tibubeneng Village, North Kuta, Badung is continuing to make efforts to unravel congestion, this time by beginning a trial of a shuttle bus.

Previously, trials had been carried out on diverting traffic flow to control illegal parking.

Chief of Tibubeneng Village, I Made Kamajaya, explained that this shuttle bus trial was in collaboration with companies in Tibubeneng. His team will test two shuttle bus vehicles in the framework of providing public transportation facilities to break down congestion.

“This trial will be carried out for a week from 1st-7th May 2023,” explained Kamajaya.

In this trial, a number of shuttle points are provided, namely:

Atlas Fest

Finns

LV8 Resort

Cibo

Tegal Gundul Square

Milk & Honey

Tibubeneng Field

“For tourists using four-wheeled vehicles, they can park their vehicles at the provided shuttle points,” he explained.

If it is considered effective, efforts to perfect the solution will be made.

“Hopefully it will be effective and all sectors must support it. That’s why we are testing it. The point is we are trying several options before there is adequate infrastructure,” he concluded.